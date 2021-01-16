Kraig Weyrich retiring after three decades

Principal Kraig Weyrich is ready for a change.
On Monday, the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education accepted his resignation after three decades working in the Panhandle. Weyrich is the principal at Lincoln Heights Elementary, but he’s also worked as a teacher and assistant principal at Bluffs Middle School.
“I’ve never really thought about legacy. But I will tell you, there’s one thing that probably pleased me the most,” he said.
Weyrich described an interview of a former student applying for a position. He asked the student what they remembered most about his class.
“And she goes, ‘Well, I used to hate math, but I used to love coming to your class,'” Weyrich said.
Weyrich is originally from the Black Hills of Wyoming region but his journey to Scottsbluff wasn’t a straight shot south. Nor was his journey to teaching.
Weyrich is a University of Wyoming alum. When he and his wife married, they lived in Colorado Springs. The Olympic City didn’t always sit right with Weyrich.
“Colorado Springs was just too large. I was not a big town person,” he said.
By happenstance, Weyrich said he and his wife got jobs in Scottsbluff weeks apart. They decided to give it a chance.
“I’d only been (to Scottsbluff) a couple of times before and we were gonna try it for a year,” Weyrich said. “A year turned into 33.”
Colorado Springs to Scottsbluff wasn’t the first major transition Weyrich made in his life. Before he was a teacher, Weyrich was a financial analyst.
“I worked for a Fortune 500 company for awhile and I hated being locked up in an office for eight to 10 hours a day,” he said. “I really have always liked math and I thought what else could I do?”
So, Weyrich went back to college for a year. He earned a teaching certificate for math and came to Scottsbluff with his wife. Weyrich’s time in Scottsbluff was dominated by a 23-year stint as a math teacher at Bluffs Middle School. In teaching in Scottsbluff and Pine Bluffs, Weyrich said he found his calling.
“I’ve done high school. I’ve done middle school. Now I’m an elementary principal and kids are kids, no matter what the age — you have to adjust a few things but you still treat them with respect and kindness and they react to that,” he said.
One fond classroom memory Weyrich shared was the recurring March 14 — aka Pi Day.
“We would just celebrate the number pi on March 14, because it’s 3.14. We would do pie-eating contests, we bring in pie to eat, but first, we’d have to find the area.
“One point, I took out 314 pieces of paper and wrote math problems on them and threw them out the window. Then they just had to gather them. And that’s how they got their entry into the pie-eating contest,” he said.
Before long, Weyrich said he felt the need for a change again. He’d been in the classroom for 26 years at that point, including four years at Gering Public Schools freshman academy.
“I just needed to change,” he said. “It’s like any other profession; you sometimes get stale with what you’re doing and you don’t want to get stale. So you got to take on some new challenges,” he said.
As an administrator and building principal, Weyrich’s legacy and work are forever tangled up with COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Lincoln Heights Elementary has had eight confirmed cases and 162 quarantines as of Jan. 15, according to the SBPS COVID-19 dashboard. For context, Lincoln Heights Elementary has about 340 students and 22 teachers, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
“I feel bad for the kids. It’s just been unfortunate. I mean, especially let’s take a senior in high school, what they have to go through as far as graduation,” he said. “They just missed out on quite a bit of stuff.”
His elementary students were much more adapted, Weyrich said. But limiting visitors and canceling field trips was still hard on the elementary kids.
Next up for Weyrich is more interstate moving. He said he built a cabin in the Black Hills a couple of years ago and he’s looking to spend some time there. He’s also looking to retire in Rapid City. Other than that, he’s still shopping for the next chapter of his life.
“I don’t know what the next phase is. People that know me know it’s going to be hard for me just not to do anything,” he said.
Weyrich’s position will likely be filled before the school year is out.
“I hope that I made things enjoyable for kids while they came to school,” he said.