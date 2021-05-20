LA animation will return after two-year hiatus

After nearly two years away, Scottsbluff-native Erica Larsen-Dockray finally made it back to the Nebraska Panhandle for a five-day trip around a few local schools to promote this summer’s Calibraska Arts Initiative.
The organization is in its eighth year of touring across the state teaching various arts and entertainment classes to Nebraskans of all ages. This year, Larsen-Dockray and former student Zekkeraya El-magharbel will be in Scottsbluff July 5-16 teaching classes out of the West Nebraska Arts Center.
Larsen-Dockray said she came out to Nebraska for a quick promotional trip to start getting students excited about the over 30 online and in-person classes that will be offered this summer.
“I have some students who, you can just tell they’ve just been waiting for this,” Larsen-Dockray said. “Like, ‘Oh, my gosh, are you serious? I get to learn animation or talk to somebody at Disney?’”
Larsen-Dockray, who currently lives in Los Angeles, has friends and colleagues who will be teaching various online courses through her organization this summer, including an online CG animation course with Disney animator Trevor Knapp Jones.
“I don’t know about you all, but I would have killed to have an email for anybody at Disney when I was in high school,” she said to a group of Gering art students on Monday, May 17.
Many of her participating teachers have all kinds of professional experience in the arts and entertainment industries, and providing Nebraskans access to their expertise is what the organization is all about.
Larsen-Dockray said most of her classes still have plenty of openings, so she hopes to see more people signing up, especially now that graduation is past and everyone is starting to think about their summer plans.
The Scottsbluff segment of the tour will have four in-person classes: Animation 1.0, Animation 2.0 – Animating with Music and Sound, Special Topics: Effects Animation and Animation 3.0 – Filmmaker’s Studio (by application only). These classes are for ages seven and up. Even Gering art teacher Ryan Bosche said he’d be taking a couple of the in-person classes to prepare for his new digital art classes he’ll be teaching next year.
Other online classes include hip hop, filmmaking, film history, graphic design and creative writing. Registration for most classes will be ending in May, and financial aid is available. To learn more about the wide variety of classes being offered and how to apply for financial aid or what discounts are available, visit calibraska.org.
“My biggest thing is this program doesn’t run without students,” Larsen-Dockray said. “People are always free to reach out to me if they have questions on any of the classes, because I know some of the stuff might be really unfamiliar, that they don’t even know what that means to do 2D effect animation and stuff like that. So, I really just want to stress that I’m a resource for people here in any format — parents, kids, teachers, whatever.”
Larsen-Dockray can be reached at erica@calibraska.org or 308-631-5704 (Nebraska) or 661-670-8663 (California).