The Panhandle community will be able to enjoy one of the world’s best-known operas in an upcoming performance at the Midwest Theater.

UNL Opera’s touring production will present Giuseppe Verdi’s, “La Traviata,” at the Scottsbluff theater on March 25, 7:30 p.m. The performance is being billed as a “gift to the community” and the public will be able to attend the complimentary performance.

Rita Stinner has been leading the charge to bring the UNL Opera touring production to the Scottsbluff community for the first time. Stinner, who is a member of the UNL Friends of Opera board — an organization that promotes and supports the UNL Opera — gushes with excitement when she talks about the UNL Opera performing locally.

Stinner describes the UNL Opera’s touring program as the dream of William Shomos, director of the UNL Opera, to bring opera to communities in rural Nebraska. Due to the generosity of the Jim and Rhonda Seacrest family, she said, they were able to develop the Tour Nebraska Opera Fund and the opera had its first tour in 2016. Since then, live operas have been brought to communities like Friend, Ord, Norfolk and North Platte.

“There are many people in the Panhandle, especially children, who have not seen the opera,” Stinner said. “This will be a great, great experience to hear and see one of the most famous operas that exists.”

“La Traviata,” one of the world’s best-known operas, is Giuseppe Verdi’s story of a scandalous relationship between Violetta, a courtesan, and a wealthy, young man. The UNL Opera describes it as a story that illustrates the passion, hope and cost of love.

This is what we call “high opera,” Stinner said. “It is one of the most famous operas. There will be lots of melodies and tunes in the music that people will recognize because they’ve been used in movies. They’ve been used in cartoons. The melodies are super famous.”

In fact, many will even be familiar with the productions that are based on the plot, such as Pretty Woman and Moulin Rouge.

“The plot of ‘La Traviata’ is an age-old plot,” Stinner said, recounting the tragic love story of a young, wealthy man Alfredo, who falls in love with a courtesan, Violetta, a romance of which his family disapproves. The couple moves to the country to make a life together. After Alfredo learns that Violetta is funding their lifestyle by selling her own property, he leaves to raise money. His family interferes in the relationship, with his father telling the woman that she is ruining her husband’s life, and his family. She agrees to leave her husband — who is unaware of the family’s interference in their relationship. The couple are reunited, tragically, as she is dying from an illness and only after Alfredo’s father has revealed the role he played in coming between the couple.

Opera is best when it’s performed in the language in which it was written, Stinner said, so “La Traviata” will be performed in Italian. However, the set of the opera will include subtitles, which will make it understandable for anyone in the audience.

Stinner described it as a very high-tech production, designed for traveling, but bringing to life the scenes and surroundings that make up the opera digitally. The subtitles for the production will be cast above the performers as they sing. A string ensemble and pianist will also be on stage, accompanying the opera singers. The set, and costumes, for the production are impressive, she said.

The opera is a cultural experience, for audiences young and old. Stinner recalled taking her son, John Jr., to his first opera when he was 11 years old, and he loved it. Her husband, John, had been hesitant the first time he went to see the Metropolitan Opera in New York, but he also enjoyed the experience.

While in Scottsbluff, the UNL Opera will perform during the day at the Gering Junior High, giving an hour-long assembly to the students.

The Scottsbluff High School Strings Ensemble will also have the distinct honor of being invited to perform prior to the opera performance in the Midwest Theater lobby.

On Saturday, the performance will open with a pre-show chat, starting at 6:30 p.m., a chance for the directors to tell the audience about the opera and share about the touring production and its mission.

Stinner said she is hoping to see the downtown and Scottsbluff communities help make the opera performance an event to remember. Not only is she hoping to pack the house, she said, but also she is hoping that area restaurants will come together to host a pre fixe menu, a special menu from which people could order.

“We’re trying to make it a really fun, festive event,” she said, adding it’s the perfect opportunity to dress up for the occasion and enjoy a dinner and a performance.

The community can watch the Midwest Theater website, midwesttheater.com, or its Facebook page for announcements as the performance date nears.