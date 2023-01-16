Lake Minatare annual soup supper held Jan. 21

Lake Minatare Elementary will host its Annual Soup Supper on Jan. 21. The community is invited to attend the Lake Minatare Annual Soup Supper on Jan. 21 starting at 5 p.m.

All proceeds from this event go to Lake Minatare students including funding activities, additional classroom and school resources and an annual scholarship. The event will feature a silent auction and 50/50 raffle of a Pit Boss Griddle.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for children 4-11 and children 3 and under are free to attend. Tickets to the event can be purchased in advance by calling the school office or tickets will also be sold at the door. Included with admission is the public's choice of chili, chicken noodle soup or loaded baked potato soup, a side of cinnamon bread, fruit and dessert.

The silent auction and 50/50 raffle items will be available during the event from 5 to 8 p.m. with winners being announced and contacted at the close of the event.

The Lake Minatare Parent Club, in partnership with many volunteers from the school and community, is excited to resume this annual event that has been a tradition within the community. It was started at Lake Alice School and was a way for the community to have an all-school social gathering. The event evolved into a fundraiser to support an eighth-grade yearly field trip. After the closing of Lake Alice school in 2006 and the blending of Lake Alice and Lake Minatare, many families and volunteers continued the tradition.

Currently, the funds are used to help Lake Minatare students by funding activities, trips, additional resources for classrooms and an annual scholarship. In the previous years the funds raised were used to purchase a new water bottle filing station and updated drinking fountains for the students, remodeled the teachers’ lounge, helped purchase Accelerated Reading program, and scholarships for Lake Minatare Alumni.

To purchase tickets in advance or to donate items to the silent auction please call the school office at 308-783-1134.