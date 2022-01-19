Lake Minatare Elementary resumes Annual Soup Supper Jan. 22

SCOTTSBLUFF - Lake Minatare Elementary will resume its Annual Soup Supper on Jan. 22. After canceling the event in 2021 due to COVID restrictions the community is invited to attend the Lake Minatare Annual Soup Supper starting at 5 p.m.

All proceeds from this event go to Lake Minatare students including funding activities, additional classroom and school resources and an annual scholarship. The event will feature a silent auction and 50/50 raffle of a Pit Boss Griddle.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for children 4-11 and children 3 and under are free to attend. Tickets to the event can be purchased in advance by calling the school office or tickets will also be sold at the door. Included with admission is your choice of chili, chicken noodle soup or loaded baked potato soup, a side of cinnamon bread, fruit and dessert. The silent auction and 50/50 raffle items will be available during the event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with winners being announced and contacted at the close of the event.