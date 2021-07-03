Lake Minatare Librarian shares some life lessons

Nancy Marez, an avid bookworm, spends most of her days in the Lake Minatare Elementary School library.
“I’ve always been a reader, and I love children’s books, especially the picture books,” she said. “Those are becoming my favorite.”
Marez said she returned to teaching four years ago after nearly three decades running activities at the Western Nebraska Veterans home, saying she just wasn’t ready to retire. She’d taught in the 1970s in East Orange, New Jersey, before moving out West and meeting her husband.
She came back to the classroom as a paraprofessional educator.
“It’s basically another support to teachers in the classrooms,” she said.
In addition to the library, Marez also co-teaches art class with para educator Linda Claflin and helps fourth graders with math and the “wit and wisdom” reading group. She said she always enjoyed teaching and was glad to return.
“I’m 71, you know, to be relearning to be learning new ways of thinking, I can’t beat it,” she said. “It’s fabulous.”
Principal Jeremy Behnke said para educators are critical in a small school like Lake Minatare.
“Our school would not function if we didn’t have para educators here to support what we’re doing in the classroom and on the playground,” he said.
Marez said the job teaches her something new each day.
“I’ve learned that children still love to read, that they’re really thirsty for knowledge,” Marez said.
Marez said it also pushed her to try something completely outside her wheelhouse — art class.
“I was very frightened of teaching art, I can’t draw,” she said, laughing.
Instead, she said her focus is to teach the elements of art — symmetry, line, negative space — and pursuing projects with colors.
“I can’t go out and paint a picture. But I can lead my students in concepts that may be someone who’s artistic will begin to use those and have you know, get better pictures,” she said.
Marez said that despite recent tragedy in the death of a loved one, she found something greater between the stacks in the Lake Minatare Library.
“Everyone is looking for a purpose,” she said. “I could not pick a better purpose than to be with children and get them excited about books. To me, that purpose is on a higher level.”