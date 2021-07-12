Larsen teaches animation, provides opportunities for area students

Students from the valley have been gathering in the Bronson Gallery room of the West Nebraska Arts Center this past week testing out new equipment and trying their hands at new skills they never knew they could develop.
Erica Larsen of the Calibraska Arts Initiative has been teaching around 20 students of different age and skill levels how to animate using various media, including paper cutouts, clay, optical toys and scratching on 35 millimeter film.
On Monday, Larsen wrapped up her two in person classes, Animation 1.0 and Animation 3.0, that she brought to the Panhandle. It was also the end of a summer-long tour of teaching throughout the state of Nebraska, including a 4-H camp in Lincoln.
“It was so awesome,” Larsen said. “Those kids are going to be friends for a while.”
Those lasting friendships, along with providing Midwest students a leg up in the art industry, is exactly why Larsen loves what she does through the Calibraska program. After all, she started the program to provide the opportunities she never got growing up in Nebraska.
“I got an email from one of my students in Lincoln who just talked about how my camp changed her life,” she said. “The fact that she kind of found her tribe in the camp is really special, because that was really hard for me.”
In Larsen’s Animation 3.0 class in Scottsbluff, her four students have been with her almost from the very beginning of her teaching initiative in the valley. Scottsbluff junior Diego Larsen was in her very first class in 2013, while Scottsbluff juniors Regan Mader and Grant Pinet and Mitchell sophomore Sullivan Johnson came the second year. They’ve been coming back every summer since.
“It’s a whole new way of learning animation,” Mader said. “There’s tutorials on YouTube, but this is a lot more fun, hands-on activity. Erica is a really good teacher, and her team is really nice.”
Pinet said, “The equipment is really awesome to have availability to because you don’t normally have that type of material … You don’t have that lying in your basement. You can’t just pull out a camera and a tripod and perfect lighting and certain software (isn’t) free. So, it’s really nice to have that brought to us and be able to be used so that we can further our interest in this type of medium for artistic expression.”
That’s been Larsen’s goal — provide students in underserved communities with the opportunities to pursue art forms they wouldn’t have otherwise.
“It’s one of the most fulfilling parts about it because they’re all interested in going into those fields. So now, I feel like they’ve had the same leg up that a lot of kids that I was teaching in LA have,” Larsen said. “They’re a perfect example of why I do this.”
With the summer sessions coming to a close, Larsen said she’s looking forward to next year and working more on implementing online options, which she found, through the pandemic, to be another way of reaching more underserved communities.
“This was my first time teaching kids both in person and online,” she said. “Something that I think will be really important in the future is being able to have people come in from anywhere, because one of the main purposes of the program is to reach folks who are in rural areas or in underserved communities to be able to have access to this. That may mean that they can’t be here in person, but they can Zoom in. Having that option, I think, is going to be really important.”
Larsen also is ready to really begin strengthening the mission of the soon-to-be nonprofit organization. She said she applied for the 501c3 designation back in April and is waiting for the official declaration.
“We’re already our own entity now, which has kind of been one thing that’s been holding up the program a little bit. (It’s) that it’s always sort of been a side project for me. And now, it’s legit, its own thing; it has a board,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the future because of that, because we kind of are standing on our own two feet now. … I’m really looking forward to focusing on building that community outside of summer.”
Larsen said there are still three online classes available to sign up for this summer: Animation Games taught by Aaron Holmes and two Beginning Character Design courses taught by Vee Sweet, one for grade school and one for middle school and high school. For more information on how to register or to support the Calibraska program, visit calibraska.org.