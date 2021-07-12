Larsen teaches animation, provides opportunities for area students

With the summer sessions coming to a close, Larsen said she’s looking forward to next year and working more on implementing online options, which she found, through the pandemic, to be another way of reaching more underserved communities.

“This was my first time teaching kids both in person and online,” she said. “Something that I think will be really important in the future is being able to have people come in from anywhere, because one of the main purposes of the program is to reach folks who are in rural areas or in underserved communities to be able to have access to this. That may mean that they can’t be here in person, but they can Zoom in. Having that option, I think, is going to be really important.”

Larsen also is ready to really begin strengthening the mission of the soon-to-be nonprofit organization. She said she applied for the 501c3 designation back in April and is waiting for the official declaration.