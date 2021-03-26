Laura Barrett has second run as interim ESU chief

Laura Barrett might be the most qualified person to lead ESU-13 through a leadership transition. After all, she’s already done it.
The ESU-13 Board of Education made Barrett the interim leader after the current Administrator, Andrew Dick, received the top job at Scottsbluff Public Schools. In 2019, Barrett led the ESU through a transition from Jeff West to Dick.
The ESU-13 administrator is a big job. ESU-13 is one of the largest educational service units in the state. It supports 11 counties, dozens of school districts and thousands of students. Everything from preschooling, to special education to flower field falls under ESU-13’s jurisdiction. Come July 1, the buck will stop with Barrett.
For Barrett, the journey from teacher to administrator to ESU-13 chief was not a linear path. Barrett had no intention of leaping teacher to administrator, to begin with.
“It was not my dream,” Barrett said.
In a recent interview with the Star-Herald, Barrett said she vividly recalled a supervisor pushing her toward administration.
“I really wanted to work with kids more than grown-ups,” she said.
Barrett calls Elsie, Nebraska, in Perkins County her hometown. After high school, she went to Lincoln for college. There, she earned the credentials to become a teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing.
“I went into education because it’s what my family did,” Barrett said, referencing her mother and grandmother’s careers.
Barrett said her mother was the junior high and high school art teacher and family consumer science teacher at a small school. Barrett said her graduating class includes 18 people.
During her primary school years, Barrett attended school with a girl who was deaf. To accommodate, Barrett said a lot of her classes were taught in sign language.
“My entire life was growing up around her and her friends who were teachers,” she said.
“It all kind of just came together when I was down in (Lincoln), and I was in a specialized program and looked at a foreign language and sign language was one that was available,” she said.
Barrett fell in love with sign language and deaf culture, she said. During her college years, she regularly attended deaf cultural events and had encouraging teachers. But it was the education piece that Barrett loved.
“You were able to see students as they started to develop language and to be able to communicate and to be able to communicate with their teacher in their natural language was really a great thing,” she said.
Barrett said her husband’s family ties in Banner County drew them back to western Nebraska.
“We’ve stayed because it’s a really great place to be. I didn’t know a ton about the Panhandle before I moved out here. So that was kind of like going on faith and I’m really glad that I did,” she said.
Around the same time, Barrett also made the move from teacher to administrator. For Barrett, that move was never in the cards. She liked the classroom too much.
“That’s why we get into education because we like to work with the youth,” she said.“I especially like secondary, I loved middle school.”
But an opportunity came knocking. She took a few leadership positions in her department and became comfortable with the idea of leading. Now, Barrett will lead one of the largest ESUs in the state.
“One of the most important things since as administrator, and as interim especially, is that my job is to make sure (staff) have the tools to be able to continue their good work,” she said.
To do that, Barrett said her goal is to keep building on progress at the ESU.
“I can help maintain those efforts that are going on and help people kind of keep that flow going without there being an interruption of somebody new coming in,” she said