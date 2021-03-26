Laura Barrett has second run as interim ESU chief

“We’ve stayed because it’s a really great place to be. I didn’t know a ton about the Panhandle before I moved out here. So that was kind of like going on faith and I’m really glad that I did,” she said.

Around the same time, Barrett also made the move from teacher to administrator. For Barrett, that move was never in the cards. She liked the classroom too much.

“That’s why we get into education because we like to work with the youth,” she said.“I especially like secondary, I loved middle school.”

But an opportunity came knocking. She took a few leadership positions in her department and became comfortable with the idea of leading. Now, Barrett will lead one of the largest ESUs in the state.

“One of the most important things since as administrator, and as interim especially, is that my job is to make sure (staff) have the tools to be able to continue their good work,” she said.

To do that, Barrett said her goal is to keep building on progress at the ESU.

“I can help maintain those efforts that are going on and help people kind of keep that flow going without there being an interruption of somebody new coming in,” she said

