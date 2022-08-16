Leaders of early childhood care initiative, C4K seek business input, promotion

Child care is a vital service any community needs to attract a strong workforce. But to ensure families have access to quality early childhood care takes a community. Gering Communities for Kids (C4K) is working to establish community partnerships to address the shortage of child care spots.

C4K is an initiative started by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation to help communities across the state provide high-quality early care and education programs based on each individual community’s need.

According to data collected in the fall of 2020 by leaders of C4K efforts in Gering, the Gering community was home to 557 children under the age of 6 with all available parents working, but only 352 available private and public child care spots were available. That left 261 children who didn’t have a spot at that time.

One hundred and eighty-four community members took the survey. Of the 104 participants to answer the question about access to child care, nearly 58% thought it was either very or somewhat difficult to find child care arrangements “you wanted when you needed it.”

Other barriers families highlighted in the survey were cost, quality, access to full-day care and enrollment openings.

Gering C4K coordinator Trevor Teichroeb said they are focused on addressing families’ needs, which starts with a change in mindset.

“We need to be treating child care like it’s critical infrastructure,” he said. “What we need to do is try to create capacity in Gering and try to find spots for those kids. It’s really like a workforce issue, too. We invest in roads and site development to prepare for business expansion, and so we need to invest in child care as well so companies can have workers to fill those buildings as well.”

Gering C4K’s vision is “all children in the community of Gering will have access to high quality, equitable, early childhood experiences.”

In an effort to foster conversations among community leaders and stakeholders, C4K is launching a website Aug. 23: GeringC4K.com.

“Basically, it’s a great resource for providers as well as parents who are looking for child care in the community,” Teichroeb told the Star-Herald.

The website will provide information about the licensed child care and preschool providers in town. There are also scholarships available to families and grants for providers.

“We provide those scholarships to families, but they do have to be residents of Gering,” he said. “We’re offering mini grants for licensed Gering child care and preschool providers. Everything from preschool materials to toys or equipment upgrades, they can apply for these provider grants to enhance early childhood experiences for kids in their centers.”

Families can apply throughout the year for scholarships.

Teichroeb said he encourages families and facilities to apply for the financial support. C4K had not received any applications as of Tuesday, Aug. 16. The turnaround is quick following approval by a core team of 12 members.

“We’re just trying to create a home base for us,” he said.

Gering Public Schools has district personnel on the core team and has been a supporter of C4K. The district now offers preschool at all three elementary schools, which has helped offer more early learning opportunities to kids. But work still needs to be done, Teichroeb said.

"Gering has been great with partnering to educate the community,” he said.

Following the website launch, the next phase of the initiative on the local level is to ask Gering businesses to complete a survey and support C4K. Some of the survey questions ask about how important child care availability is to the employer, whether the lack of child care has caused employee tardiness or distracted work, and whether it has affected the ability to hire a candidate or employee retention. It also asks whether the business has a plan or priorities for child care and whether the owners would be interested in partnering with other businesses to increase child care availability.

Part of future conversations is the need for a child care center in Gering, Teichroeb said. However, business support is necessary to sustain the center.

“I don’t know that our grant would be able to sustain that,” he said. “It’s certainly a lot of things to work through.”

To address the need, Teichroeb encourages the Gering community to get involved.

“We are always looking for businesses to come to the table; we are looking for child care professionals,” he said. “We need a more diverse team with more providers and more businesses.”

That is the challenge for C4K currently: attracting a diverse group of stakeholders to ensure that grant funds are being best utilized to meet the needs of parents, providers, the community and schools.

C4K meets monthly on the second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the YMCA Trails West camp. The team will present at a Twin Cities Development meeting Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. where they will discuss the need to view child care as a vital form of infrastructure. The group’s regular meeting is Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

“If they don’t have a place to put their kids, it really does affect the decision when companies are looking to come here with their business or people are looking to move here,” he said.