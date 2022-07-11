Learn about home brewing at Gering library presentation

Are you a beer drinker who wants to take it to the next level and start brewing your own beer? Where do you even start? Start at the library! Kristian Schank, Zak Griffith, and Jason Zitterkopf from the Bluffs Brewing Guild will be teaching a class on homebrewing July 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Gering Public Library.

Homebrewing took off in 2020 when many microbreweries were closed, according to the Colorado Sun. With no access to local breweries, beer enthusiasts around the world were trying to create their own beer. Not new to brewing their own beer, Schank, Griffith and Zitterkopf are excited to share over 35 years of combined homebrewing experience. This is your chance to ask questions and find out how to get started making your own beer.

Attendees will have a chance to win “How to Brew: Everything You Need to Know to Brew Great Beer Every Time” by John J. Palmer. If you want even more information, the library will have two new books about brewing beer available to check out at the library.

Contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org for more info.