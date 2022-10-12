Legacy hosts monthly Puzzles of the Past

The Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering will also be hosting its monthly Puzzles of the Past program Friday, Oct. 14.

The program will be held at 9 a.m. Discussions will continue the focus on the history of the town of Westerville, Nebraska,and its importance to our local history. Westerville, located near Broken Bow, was a town settled predominately by African Americans. Some of their citizens eventually founded the town of Empire, Wyoming.

Puzzles of the Past provides attendees an opportunity to learn a little bit about the towns in our area and to discuss, tell stories, and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past are Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, MeGrew, Minatare, Haig, and others. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum 308-436-1989.