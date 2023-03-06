The Legacy of the Plains Museum will host the monthly Puzzles of the Past program. The event will be held this Friday, March 10, at 9 a.m. Discussions will continue the focus on the history, buildings and stories of the town of Mitchell, with the focus on the businesses and buildings along the east side of Center Street.

Puzzles of the Past provides attendees an opportunity to learn a little bit about the towns in our area and to discuss, tell stories, and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past are Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, MeGrew, Minatare, Haig, and others. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum 308-436-1989.