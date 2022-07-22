Legends of the Fur Trade topic of Saturday program

Monument volunteer Jerry Lucas will give his talk about two legends of the fur trade inside the theater at the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Saturday, July 23.

The program will be held at 1 p.m. In this free program, Lucas will compare two legendary stories of the fur trade era: the story of Hiram Scott whose remains were discovered near the base of the bluff that now bears his name, and the story of Hugh Glass whose story is the inspiration behind the book and motion picture “The Revenant.”

The program will compare known facts of the events and similarities between the lives of the two men, and outline other facts and issues involved in each legend. It will hopefully answer the question "Is the Hiram Scott story mixed up with the Hugh Glass tale?"

The Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center is located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.