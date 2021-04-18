Librarian shares the educational aspect of storytime

“There’s so many things I love about being a librarian and educator, but one of them is watching those little faces come alive when they’ve learned something new,” she said. “To have a child have a wonderful, fun experience at storytime means they’re engaged. And if they’re engaged, they’re learning.”

Her role as an educator doesn’t stop with the little ones; she also uses her storytimes as opportunities to teach parents and caregivers about the importance of reading and giving them different techniques for reading with their children outside the library.

“I really welcome the parent in that room or the caregiver. It reinforces for that person, who may not have had courses or years and years of practice of reading to a child, they begin to see that modeled (by) what they see us do in storytime,” she said. “That adult goes home and takes what they’ve learned from us as well. So, I think we kind of consider that as an educational opportunity for us to teach the teachers if you will, or teach the parents.”

For Carlson, she wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. With a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, she has a teacher background, however, she’s only taught in a classroom setting for one year since she graduated college. The library’s educational style just fits her better.

“With the library, I felt like I could touch more lives. I could reach more kids and excite them with learning and reading,” she said. “And so I went ahead, and I really have never regretted it. I just love what I do.”

