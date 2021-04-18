Librarian shares the educational aspect of storytime

“Splat! Look at that. He is flat. Like a mat,” children’s librarian Deb Carlson reads to a group of kindergartners at Roosevelt Elementary. The students laugh and giggle at the silly faces Carlson makes along with the fun pictures in the book.
Carlson has been reading to children for nearly 40 years as the children’s librarian at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. What many people don’t realize is that there is more to Carlson’s storytimes than just picking up a book and reading it.
“There’s so many variables (for) what goes into a storytime. It’s just not grab a book, do a story,” she said. “By their engaging on all cylinders, they’ve heard a good book, but they’ve also practiced their fine motor skills, they’ve done a little science, they’ve done a little math, so that it’s a well-rounded opportunity.”
While Carlson might not be a teacher in the common sense of the word, she considers herself an educator, providing learning experiences for children before they step foot into a school environment.
When she puts together a storytime program, it always revolves around the book first, and there are a lot of things she considers when choosing a book to read to the kids.
“I told audiences that I present to in workshops, do not ever read a book or tell a story you don’t like because those kids will pick up on it in a heartbeat,” she said. “But if you feel the passion or you ask them, ‘What do you think’s going to happen on the next page?’ or you make your voice loud, and then you whisper a line, it just brings it alive, and they begin to see the magic of books and reading.”
From there, it’s all about reinforcing the theme. Carlson will do that with songs, activities, videos, props and toys.
“We kind of just go through a combination of those kinds of things,” she said.
The beginning and the end are always very much the same. She starts with a fun rhyme to get them seated and quiet and ends with a special good-bye rhyme: “Wave high, wave low, now it’s time, we got to go.”
Carlson said that the subtle repetitiveness is what helps reinforce what they learn each week, as well as provides some stability in a world that seems to be moving faster and faster.
“Where the world right now is just, there’s so much uncertainty. And yet, they come in the library and everything’s OK … storytime is going to happen, we’re going to do it the same way,” she said. “That’s that constant in their life.”
She said that her goal with storytime is to, of course, make it fun, but it is also to begin building that foundation for learning.
“It’s a precursor to formal education in an environment that is very welcoming,” she said. “You never want to miss an opportunity to educate. … The very best kind of learning you can have is when they (kids) are curious.”
That’s one of Carlson’s favorite parts about her job — watching children get excited about learning.
“There’s so many things I love about being a librarian and educator, but one of them is watching those little faces come alive when they’ve learned something new,” she said. “To have a child have a wonderful, fun experience at storytime means they’re engaged. And if they’re engaged, they’re learning.”
Her role as an educator doesn’t stop with the little ones; she also uses her storytimes as opportunities to teach parents and caregivers about the importance of reading and giving them different techniques for reading with their children outside the library.
“I really welcome the parent in that room or the caregiver. It reinforces for that person, who may not have had courses or years and years of practice of reading to a child, they begin to see that modeled (by) what they see us do in storytime,” she said. “That adult goes home and takes what they’ve learned from us as well. So, I think we kind of consider that as an educational opportunity for us to teach the teachers if you will, or teach the parents.”
For Carlson, she wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. With a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, she has a teacher background, however, she’s only taught in a classroom setting for one year since she graduated college. The library’s educational style just fits her better.
“With the library, I felt like I could touch more lives. I could reach more kids and excite them with learning and reading,” she said. “And so I went ahead, and I really have never regretted it. I just love what I do.”