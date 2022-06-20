Library, Ever Green House partner for Pollinator Fun Day

Gering Public Library and the Community Ever Green House are generating buzz about native bees with a Pollinator Fun Day Saturday, June 25.

The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Ever Green House, 1210 D St. in Gering. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held, Sunday, June 26, from 1-3 p.m.

This family-friendly event will keep everyone “buzzy” with activities including a beekeeper with bees, storytime, a balloon artist, crafts for adults and children as well as a ginormous bear selfie station. Make an origami flower pot and plant a sunflower to take home and take a spin on UNL Extension’s blender bike to make a healthy snack. The Ever Green House will also have some new "bee-utiful" sculptures to enjoy.

Insects like wild bees and other pollinators play a crucial role in nature. They pollinate fruits, veggies, grains, and flowers. All of these are essential to agriculture and wild ecosystems. Pollinator feeding and nesting habitat is declining. They're also threatened by pesticides.

For more information, contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.

