Library’s school-readiness program starts back up

Counting them out one by one, preschool-aged children put up 10 little monsters on their fingers before making a growling face and letting out their most ferocious roar at the Gering Public Library’s LEAP program on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

That Tuesday evening was the first installment of the twice-yearly eight-week program since winter 2020, youth librarian Christie Clarke said.

“It’s been a long, long time, hasn’t it?” Clarke, known as Miss Christie, said to some of the youth in attendance.

All the children seemed excited to finally be back in the storytime room, where there were toys galore and their imaginations could run wild.

During the program, they sang a song, Clarke read a big book, they did a finger play and the children had time for free play. The whole idea behind LEAP, which stands for “Learn, Explore, Achieve, Play,” is to provide another avenue for early childhood development, and play is a huge part of it, Clarke said.

“Play is very, very important in early childhood, and a lot of that is being pushed to the wayside in schools because they have so much stuff that they’ve got to get into the school year,” she said.