The staff at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is getting local kindergartners excited to read through its annual Kinder-Carding campaign.

Children's Librarian Deb Carlson came up with the idea for Kinder-Carding 29 years ago. At that time, she began visiting kindergarten classrooms in the Scottsbluff school district and encouraging students to visit the library and sign up for their own library card.

“When they come into the library to do that, we take them on a tour through the Children’s Library so they know what’s where and see the things that they can check out and do,” Carlson said.

The library also offers several fun gifts to Kinder-Carding participants, which serve as an incentive to visit while also proving that reading can be fun.

“We’ve got little headbands that wiggle, rulers and pencils, and these little squishy bananas that they love,” she said. “We want to get them in the door and get them pumped so we can start that pathway to learning. If they get a library card while they’re young, my hope is that they make it a habit for life.”

Carlson showed off all of her fun toys on a visit to Lake Minatare School on Friday. The students were left excited to visit the library, asking Carlson plenty of questions about what they could do there.

According to Carlson, there are two main areas being targeted by the Kinder-Carding Campaign: Creating lifelong readers and establishing the library as a safe and fun place to visit.

“They’ve proven over and over that children who are read to before they can read themselves and children who visit the library and read themselves when they’re old enough do way better in school. I’m talking head and shoulders above,” Carlson explained. “And also, if they start young, that habit begins and they feel good about their library.”

Carlson said that students who don’t visit the library during their early years can often feel nervous or uncomfortable on their first visit later in their school career.

“Sometimes kids will come to us in middle school that haven’t been in frequently, and they have something they need to do for homework. They can be really intimidated by the facility,” she said.

On the other hand, if students spend time in the library through preschool story time, kindergarten visits, or participating in summer reading programs, they feel far more comfortable in the space. This makes them more likely to visit for both educational and recreational purposes throughout the rest of their lives.

Although the Kinder-Carding Campaign only visits classrooms in Scottsbluff, Carlson said that the incentives and invitation are open to all kindergartners in the area, including students in other school districts, residents of other towns, and children who are being homeschooled.

After 29 years, Carlson said she is still having a blast visiting kindergarten classrooms and seeing the excitement on students’ faces and their sense of urgency when they hear what the library has to offer.

“When they come through the door at the library, that’s the best of all," she said. "You realize that you made that connection. I laugh because the parents will say, ‘We weren’t going to come tonight, but they said that we had to.'”

Kindergarten students can claim their Kinder-Carding goodies until the end of the school year. Carlson also encouraged people of all ages to take advantage of the resources and programs that the library offers free of charge in an effort to enrich residents' lives and community.

“There’s always something going on at the library,” she said.

To see the full calendar of events at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, visit www.scottsbluff.org/government/library.