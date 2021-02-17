Lied Scottsbluff library eliminates past due book fees

Have you been dreading returning that past due book to the library because you didn’t want to face the “walk of shame” to return the book and pay the fee?

Fear not. Through action proposed by the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library board and approved by the city council Monday night, there will no longer be late fees assessed for past due materials. Lost or damaged fees are still applicable.

Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said late fees were more of an “irritant tax” than anything, and there was no financial benefit to the city to continue the collection. Wednesdays and Saturdays had already been fine free days, and some fees had been waived due to the coronavirus pandemic. Monday’s action removed the late fees altogether.

“It really is just a burden on our lower-income families, and that is exactly the people we are striving to help the most,” library director Erin Aschenbrenner said. “I really think this is a good opportunity to help our community out.”

An individual who has past due materials will still have their library card suspended and will not be able to check out anything else until the book is returned or replaced if lost. Books are considered lost when they reach 60 days past due.