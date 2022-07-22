Lied Scottsbluff Public Library announces cancellation, schedule

LEGO Club which was scheduled for Monday evening, July 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will be canceled. The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is experiencing cooling problems in the library meeting room. The staff extends its apologies.

The “Kevin Horner, Live! Summer Reading Wrap Up Party” at the Midwest Theater on Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m. will continue as planned. Books for credit to go toward an entry for the grand prize, Reader's Reef prizes, or the 100 books drawing must be turned in at the circle desk in the children’s library by 3 p.m. on July 27. All other credit will be given until 7 p.m. on that day.