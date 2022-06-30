Light in the Lighthouse: Theatre West crafts special production for summer reading programs

Youth in the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library Summer Reading Program were treated to a live production by Theater West as part of its "Library in the Lighthouse" production.

In the story, a family of three lives in a library. The father is a fisherman. The mother and daughter are in charge of lighting the lighthouse so the father can find his way back at the end of the day.

“The father goes out fishing every day. While he’s out, a storm rolls in,” Stacia Adams, Theatre West’s company manager, said. “The mom and the daughter … can't get the lighthouse lit because the storm has caused the wick to be too wet. The little girl, Marina, believes in mermaids, so she sings to the mermaids. The mermaid comes and helps save her dad and helps them light the lighthouse.”

During the story, the mother becomes a believer herself.

“At the beginning, the mom didn't believe in mermaids. She kept telling the little girl, "Mermaids aren't real.' By the end, the mom is a believer. She believes that mermaids are real because they helped bring the dad back,” Adams said.

Adams said the "Library in the Lighthouse" production is performed for youth all over western Nebraska. The show was put on in Gering and Ogallala on Tuesday, Scottsbluff on Wednesday. On Thursday, Theater West took the production to Alliance and Sidney.

“Usually, we do up to 15 (performances in the summer), and this year, we only had about 10,” she said.

In addition to the live show, youth were treated to several crafts and fun activities including watching Pat Gross make giant bubbles, getting their faces painted, getting free popsicles and drawing on the sidewalk with chalk among others.

Deb Carlson, the children’s librarian, said the summer reading program is seeing a lot of success with youth participating in the program. There are 1,870 children currently enrolled in the program. Of those 1,870, Carlson said 1,415 have read at least five books.

“We’re still four weeks from the end (of the summer reading program). This is where we used to be pre-COVID,” Carlson said. “I’m thrilled. I keep checking it back to 2019, and we’re so close.”

The library’s next event is Make a Splash at Riverside Discovery Center on July 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., Carlson said. There is no reading requirement to attend. The zoo will open the gates at 9:30 for the program.

“At 10:20 (a.m.), the docents and some of those zookeepers put on a little program that ties into the summer reading them. This year, they will do creatures that live in the water or just different things that tie into the theme (Oceans of Possibilities),” she said. “When they leave, we have a little zoo prize (for the children).”

Theatre West also has some upcoming productions that might interest area youth. From July 6 to July 9, the troupe will put on “Clue” at WNCC’s Judy Chaloupka Theater.

“It's all the classic characters that you see in the board game. They're brought on stage and they go through the whole thing and try to figure out who did it,” Adams said.

That will be followed up by “Legally Blonde.”

“It is loosely based off of the movie. It’s going to have real dogs, a lot of dancing and it’s a lot of fun,” Adams said.

After “Legally Blonde,” youth in the TOFY Camp will put on a production of “Little Mermaid Jr.”

For more information on Theatre West’s productions, visit twneb.com.

