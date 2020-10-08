Lincoln Elementary preschool students pick pumpkins at Engel Farms

Preschoolers from Lincoln Elementary filed out of the school bus and into Engel Farms Pumpkin Patch on Thursday, Oct. 8. When descending on to the pumpkin patch they giggled, pointed and stared wide-eyed at … a cat.

Despite the minor feline distraction, they eventually saw the pumpkins they were there for, and gleefully ran into the patch to pick some. Some picked up the very first one they saw, while others went all the way to the back of the patch to make sure they got just the right one.

Preschool teacher Amanda Schultz said that since it was the first time for them to really get out of the school for a trip, they were all a little more enthusiastic.

“It’s the first time we got to come out, so they were a little, like, ‘Yes! We’re out!” she said, laughing. “They were ready to get their pumpkins of their own.”

Those pictures included some children carrying their little pumpkins back to the bus, some attempting to pick up pumpkins bigger than their heads and maybe even a few of them hugging and petting the cat.

After spending a good chunk of time running through the pumpkin patch, the children and teachers managed to get the 19 pumpkins they needed. Schultz said they were planning to paint them once they got back to the school.

“We got out here and their faces were just excited,” she said. “It was kind of sad the parents didn’t get to come this year because of COVID, but we made sure to take lots of pictures.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.