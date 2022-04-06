 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Elementary School student council raise nearly $1,000 for Panhandle Humane Society

Lincoln Elementary

Lincoln Elementary Student Council members were surprised to see to puppies in the kennels at the Panhandle Humane Society on Tuesday, April 5. Pictured (from left): Saide Hackett, Myah Keller, Liliana Harper, Toccoa Combs.

The Lincoln Elementary School Student Council sponsored a “Make Change for a Greater Change” campaign week encouraging classmates to bring in their loose change to be donated for a good cause.

During the week-long campaign, the students held theme days. There were dress-up days for superheroes, Dr. Seuss characters and a crazy sock day.

“Literally, the theme, the spirit days and where to send the money were these 16 third-to-fifth-graders’ ideas,” Tracey Steele, a Lincoln Elementary fourth grade teacher, said. “The sponsors just got to witness their collaboration and cooperation.”

Lincoln Elementary

Lincoln Elementary Student Council members were asked to raise their hands if their family had ever adopted a pet from the Panhandle Humane Society.

The student council voted to donate all money raised to the Panhandle Humane Society and the group read facts about dogs and cats throughout the campaign week. Steele said there were also days where special treats were handed out to students who brought loose change donations. On one day, Lincoln students brought their loose change and they would get a blow-pop in return.

Students visited the Panhandle Humane Society on Tuesday, April 5 to drop off a check for more than $900 and some last minute change that was donated. The student council group representing third through fifth grade asked the Panhandle Humane Society staff questions of their own and visited the dog kennels. Questions ranged from how many dogs they adopted out this year to if the humane society has ever had animals besides cats and dogs. The staff surprised many students when they said that while it is unusual, they have had a rabbit, guinea pig, ferret and hedgehog.

One humane society worker asked the group why they chose to donate to them and many students had answers to share.

Lincoln Elementary

Lincoln Elementary Student Council presented funds raised during their “Make change for a greater change” campaign to the Panhandle Humane Society on April 5. Pictured: (front row) Liliana Harper, Toccoa Combs, Giovanni Gomez, Olivia Enriquez, Riggley Gies, Pollux Belford, (middle row) Myah Keller, MerryWind Marchington, (back row) Mrs. Jocilyn Blanco, Olivia Garza, Mrs. Sarah Cline, Kaliyah Lopez, Lynlee Harder, Rory Peterson, Brody Mikesell, Elliot Raines, Sadie Hackett, Miss Tracy Steele, Mrs. Kristi Mueller.

Fourth-grader Liliana Harper said, “I’ve been here only one time and I had a really fun time here, so I thought they might need more supplies.”

“I thought the money could be used for more shots for the animals,” fourth-grader Sadie Hackett said.

“I really wanted to pick this because I love all the animals here and I just want to give back to them,” fifth-grade student Lynlee Harder said.

Fourth grader Pollux Belford said, “I picked the Panhandle Humane Society because I love all the animals here and I just want to support them.”

Lincoln Elementary

MerryWind Marchington was eager to tell the staff on-hand at the Panhandle Humane Society about the themed days the student council organized to encourage the Lincoln Elementary students to bring their loose change to school. Students visited the humane society on April 5.

The students effort raised $991.11 for the Panhandle Humane Society. They were told the money will most likely go toward a room for people to get acquainted with dogs they are hoping to adopt.

To celebrate their efforts, student council members and their sponsor teachers followed their visit with a stop at a local business for a frozen yogurt treat.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

