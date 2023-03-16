Lincoln Elementary School’s Sign Language Club is now in its second year of teaching students a different way to communicate with one another.

The club was started last school year by communications para Kacey Sell in an effort to help students learn how to speak with others who are hearing impaired. She was personally motivated to learn American Sign Language when she discovered that a deaf student would be entering kindergarten at Lincoln.

“I was the building secretary at the time, and all of the kids know me. I talk to all the kids. I wanted to be able to talk to them if they needed something or if they needed help, so I thought I would start learning,” explained Sell.

Helping Sell in her efforts is Adonijah Gonzalez, a deaf mentor who assists deaf students in school while studying to become a deaf educator.

“Adonijah is a huge help,” said Sell. “She is deaf, so she’s a great help if I’m unsure or just to make sure that I’m teaching them correctly, because I am pretty new. We want to make sure we’re teaching them the right way.”

Sell found that she needed that extra set of hands when the club’s popularity boomed in its second year, growing from around 20 students to nearly 50 and spanning from kindergarten to fifth grade. The size and age diversity of the group has even opened the opportunity for the older kids to take on leadership and mentor roles.

“I pair up some of the kindergartners with the fifth graders so they can kind of help out, because there are so many kids,” she said. “They love it. They are very enthusiastic to learn.

So far, the students have learned how to sign letters, numbers, and a wide range of simple and useful words and phrases like please, eat, and help. At this week’s meeting, Sell showed the club how to sign the entire Pledge of Allegiance, and she hopes to implement fun activities that will utilize the students’ knowledge soon.

“Next week we’re going to teach them the colors and hopefully go down to the gym and play a little game of color tag,” she said. “They’ll have to look and see what color is being called and then run around and have a little fun.”

Sell hopes that the students will continue to study ASL when their time in the club is over. She believes the practice is important because it allows for communication with a group of people who would otherwise feel very alienated in school and in their daily lives.

“I hope that they keep learning and practicing. … I think about how much further along I would be if I’d had that exposure in elementary school,” said Sell. “If our deaf student can have some more people that can talk and interact with them, then that’s wonderful. Maybe somewhere in this crowd is a future interpreter or deaf educator.”