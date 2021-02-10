Lincoln Elementary wraps up Hero Squad fundraiser

Heroes soared and sleepyheads got comfy at Lincoln Elementary last week. The school held special dress up days throughout the week to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through the Hero Squad campaign.

The dress up days included pajama day, hat day and superhero day, and the student council (STUCO) provided blow pops one day and bubblegum another. To participate in the various activities, students had to bring in any size of donation that would be given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Parents could also donate online.

The school’s goal was to raise $2,000. As of Friday, Feb. 5, they had raised $1,665.49.

“We gave speeches … about the types of cancer kids have,” fifth grade student council member Madison Pieper said. Each morning they read facts about leukemia and explained the importance of Hero Squad to their school.

Lincoln Elementary School has been doing this campaign for over 10 years. Members of this year’s student council said the campaign is important because they’ve had schoolmates who have endured cancer.

“We have had kids with cancer in the past,” fourth grade representative Lynlee Harder said. “It makes me feel like I did a good deed (by doing the campaign).”