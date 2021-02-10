Lincoln Elementary wraps up Hero Squad fundraiser

Heroes soared and sleepyheads got comfy at Lincoln Elementary last week. The school held special dress up days throughout the week to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through the Hero Squad campaign.
The dress up days included pajama day, hat day and superhero day, and the student council (STUCO) provided blow pops one day and bubblegum another. To participate in the various activities, students had to bring in any size of donation that would be given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Parents could also donate online.
The school’s goal was to raise $2,000. As of Friday, Feb. 5, they had raised $1,665.49.
“We gave speeches … about the types of cancer kids have,” fifth grade student council member Madison Pieper said. Each morning they read facts about leukemia and explained the importance of Hero Squad to their school.
Lincoln Elementary School has been doing this campaign for over 10 years. Members of this year’s student council said the campaign is important because they’ve had schoolmates who have endured cancer.
“We have had kids with cancer in the past,” fourth grade representative Lynlee Harder said. “It makes me feel like I did a good deed (by doing the campaign).”
The school also hosted an extra two fundraiser days on Monday and Tuesday of this week for Colorado Children’s Hospital in honor of Walker, a student at Lincoln who is receiving treatments at that hospital. They called the fundraiser Walker Days to Benefit Colorado Children’s Hospital.
On Monday, students could bring in a donation to wear orange for “Orange you glad we can help?”, and on Tuesday, students can dress up for Hawaiian day with a donation. The money raised on those two days, plus half of STUCO’s Gift of Love money, will be used to purchase toys and activities for children at the hospital.
“We’re going to buy things for Walker … to take over,” Emme Tofflemire, another fourth grade representative, said. STUCO sponsor Tracy Steele said they would get Walker’s advice for what to buy.
The leftover $150 from STUCO’s Gift of Love money will go to buying hand sanitizer and face masks for the school. The students said that they do a lot of fundraiser activities because it is important to give back to the community.
“Some people give a lot to the schools, and we just like to give back,” Pieper said. “(We want) just to say thank you to everybody who donated.”
“And all the people who donated online,” Harder added.