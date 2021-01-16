Lincoln Heights Principal Kraig Weyrich retiring after three decades

“One point, I took out 314 pieces of paper and wrote math problems on them and threw them out the window. Then they just had to gather them. And that’s how they got their entry into the pie-eating contest,” he said.

Before long, Weyrich said he felt the need for a change again. He’d been in the classroom for 26 years at that point, including four years at Gering Public Schools freshman academy.

“I just needed to change,” he said. “It’s like any other profession; you sometimes get stale with what you’re doing and you don’t want to get stale. So you got to take on some new challenges,” he said.

As an administrator and building principal, Weyrich’s legacy and work are forever tangled up with COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Lincoln Heights Elementary has had eight confirmed cases and 162 quarantines as of Jan. 15, according to the SBPS COVID-19 dashboard. For context, Lincoln Heights Elementary has about 340 students and 22 teachers, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

“I feel bad for the kids. It’s just been unfortunate. I mean, especially let’s take a senior in high school, what they have to go through as far as graduation,” he said. “They just missed out on quite a bit of stuff.”