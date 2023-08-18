Lincoln Heights Elementary School is the latest focus in efforts made by Scottsbluff Public Schools to modernize and upgrade its facilities. The school received a complete overhaul throughout the summer months that included extensive work to all classrooms, the library, playground and more.

Though school officials are unsure of its exact date of completion they place the age of the building at nearly 100 years, having been built sometime during the 1920s. That makes it Scottsbluff’s oldest elementary school and potentially its oldest building overall.

Lincoln Heights Elementary School principal Jeremy Behnke said that the school was a bit of an anomaly in terms of how its floor plan was divided up and that part of the modernization project involved resizing and restructuring some of the inconsistent spaces.

“We were able to add a couple rooms, which meant putting up some walls to add different spaces,” he said.

One of the spaces that was significantly altered was the school’s library, which also received entirely new furniture. The removal of a wall allowed the size of the library to nearly double.

“Last year this was an intervention room and our assistant principal’s room, and just this part was the library,” Behnke said, gesturing toward the back half of the room. “We’ve opened this all up now to hopefully give our librarian and our paras more space to work with kids.”

The classrooms at Lincoln Heights required a slightly different approach than those at other schools due to their unique sizes and shapes, but they received all of the same upgrades.

“Everything in here is new. New furniture, new technology, new LED lights. There’s a speaker system that runs through their computers and also through the board, so it works out great,” Behnke said.

The new furniture brings a level of consistency that was previously lacking in Lincoln Heights’ classrooms. Behnke said that in previous years it was not uncommon for furniture items to be shuffled and mismatched in an attempt to adequately fill needs and work with space.

“We pieced together for a classroom based on what they needed. Sometimes the chairs didn’t match, sometimes the desks didn’t match. It was whatever we could find,” he said.

Even the school’s hallways have received upgrades to their appearance and functionality. Where wooden shelves previously took up space along the walls, students now have space saving hooks on which to hang their bags and coats. This has essentially made the hallway wider.

There’s even more to see on the playground, which has been completely renovated with new equipment, adjustable basketball hoops and more. Though the equipment is similar to what has been installed at the district’s other elementaries, every school has some unique pieces to create a distinct experience for students.

The modernization was particularly meaningful for Behnke because of his powerful memories of growing up at Lincoln Heights.