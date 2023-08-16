As a new school year begins in Gering, Lincoln Elementary School is welcoming one of its own alumni, Jesse Neugebauer, into the role of building principal.

Neugebauer was selected to take over as principal at Lincoln following the retirement of longtime Gering school administrator Pam Barker at the end of the previous school year. Although it’s his first year in the position, Neugebauer is no stranger to Gering or Lincoln Elementary.

“My education journey started here in Gering. I went to school at Lincoln Elementary and graduated from Gering High School in 2009,” he said.

After graduation, Neugebauer attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he earned a degree in early childhood education and special education. He worked in Metro Nashville Public Schools for four years, then returned to the Panhandle to teach at Longfellow Elementary in Scottsbluff for six years while also earning his masters in school administration.

“I kind of knew this is where I wanted to end up and the work I wanted to be doing, so when the opportunity here at Lincoln opened up I jumped at it,” he said. “I had the honor and privilege of being offered the position and getting to serve the kids in that capacity.”

One of Neugebauer’s first outings as principal came on Tuesday, Aug. 15 when Lincoln invited students and parents to an open house. He said that while it’s great to offer information to parents and help students get acclimated, the open house also mentally prepared staff for the year to come.

“That really helped us shift that focus back. It’s game time,” he said. “We had a really good turnout yesterday, a lot of really good community participation, and that’s what you want to see. It’s going to be a great year.”

In some ways the new school year will be more of the same for Lincoln Elementary, but Neugebauer said that everyone in the building will be giving some thought to a new theme with multiple meanings over the course of the year.

“Our theme this year is ‘Lincoln Legacy’ and we’re kind of taking that from a couple angles,” he said. “One of those is what does it mean to have a school named after a man named Lincoln and what does it mean for us to be a part of that?”

To explore the character and personality of Abraham Lincoln, school staff will teach special lessons in addition to posting photos of the president around the building.

The school will also be exploring its own legacy as it approaches a milestone anniversary.

“In a couple short years we’ll be celebrating 100 years of Lincoln serving this community,” Neugebauer said. “There were a lot of parents in the gym last night who went through Lincoln themselves, just like myself. It’s been in our area for a long time and made a huge impact on this community, so we want to see what the things are that have made Lincoln a great place to learn and how we can take all of those lessons and use them to help us focus on what’s next, continue that impact and make a difference in the lives of our children.”

That legacy has been a priority for Neugebauer since day one. He said that he began his time as principal by starting discussions with Lincoln’s teachers about what the school does well and what makes it unique. The goal is to use that information to build on a firm foundation and carry on Lincoln’s strong, student-focused traditions.

“That’s something we’re looking at together while pouring our heart and soul into the kids,” Neugebauer said. “That came up time and time again in that conversation, and that shows in all the rituals and routines that make Lincoln a great place to be.”

As for the first few days, Neugebauer said that primary focus for the faculty and staff will be on routines, procedures and relationships to help students get back into the swing of things after a long summer break. He’ll even be adding his own personal touch so students can get to know him better.

“Something I’m doing that I’m excited about is coming to each class to read aloud and build a relationship with the students. They’ll get familiar with me and I’ll be a part of the start of their academic year,” he said.

As the school year officially began, Neugebauer expressed his excitement at returning to where his education journey began, his love for Lincoln’s staff and his appreciation for the educator who held the role of principal before him.

“This is an incredible staff. My predecessor, Pam Barker, really left the school at a good place and there’s just a lot of passion among our staff for the work that they do. We’ve been in the school for days without kids, but the kids have been the focus the whole time,” Neugebauer said. “It has been really cool to see the excitement and enthusiasm for the work that’s being done around here.”