Nestled in the hills of Carter Canyon, through the picture window in the loft of the house Brandon Bailey and his wife purchased a few months ago, Bailey’s studio looks south across the open prairie. It is a perfect view for watching lofty storm clouds build up and float east. However, during the strongest storms, that studio sits empty as Bailey is in his vehicle chasing the storms that help to provide inspiration for his paintings. During the storms that peppered the Panhandle with tornados a few weeks ago, he joined in with the out of town storm chasers as the clouds built up over Albin, Wyoming, and followed them east. He snapped a photo that now serves as the background of a piece he is preparing for this fall’s Cowboy Artists of America (CAA) exhibition in Fort Worth, Texas.

WyoBraska residents will have the opportunity to view three of Bailey’s oil paintings and, for the first time, one of his bronze sculptures, at the 41st annual Cheyenne Frontier Days™️ Invitational Western Art Show and Sale, taking place from July 20 to Aug. 13. Many artists focus on one medium, often only focusing on one style or particular material or paint type. Bailey has added highly detailed bronze sculpting to his portfolio.

“Sculpting uses a different set of skills and gives me another creative outlet,” he said.

His sculpture of a buffalo resting, entitled Vigilant Guardian, was recently donated to the Cheyenne Downtown Bronze Project by, and in memory of, the Heiduck family as a law enforcement family tribute. Tucked into the corner of his studio is an in-progress, highly realistic, sculpture of a pronghorn running. He credits his experience in taxidermy with giving him the anatomy knowledge to create these pieces. The majority of Bailey’s paintings are western landscapes that draw upon his youth as a cowboy and bull rider in Wyoming, as well as his heritage as a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. It was his talent in capturing the romantic grittiness of the west that captured the western artworks world’s eye. Primarily self-driven through his early years as an artist, he always had the CAA in his sights. “Anyone who has painted a horse wants to be able to sign CA after their name.” While he worked in oils in college while he was studying to become an art teacher, he credits his mentorship with current CAA artist, Grant Redden, with changing his life during their time together in western Wyoming. It’s CAA’s mission to celebrate the Western life authentically. As Redden is an award winning artist and member since 2012, his experience was invaluable to Bailey.

In order to create the most authentic paintings he can, Bailey dives into the research. He’s currently working on a painting of The Battle of the Little Bighorn and is diving into materials from both the perspective of the Indigenous forces and Colonel Custer’s forces.

He said, “I’m working to marry the differences to make an accurate, historical, representation in a respectful way.”

While Bailey used to have the time to present locally at events like Oregon Trail Days, he’s busy these days staying on top of producing art, commissions and his own. While he shared that he misses it, it’s important to him to make time to do his “best quality work, not the largest quantity.”

Those interested in seeing his work nearby, his art will be on display at the Cheyenne Frontier Days™️ Old West Museum at 4610 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and accessible with museum admission from July 21-Aug. 13, during Museum hours.

Prior to the public viewing, an opening reception will be held on July 20. Tickets for this show are available online through cfdartshow.com or call the Museum Office at 307-778-7243. Tickets are $165 per museum member, $185 per non-museum member, or $200 per person after July 14.

Each ticket purchase includes dinner, drinks, a reception at the Governor’s residence, and much more. For more information visit tinyurl.com/cfdartshow.