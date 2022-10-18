Local artists, students work together on East Overland mural

Local artists joined forces with ReConnect students to beautify a local business last weekend.

Artist Dan Quijas headed up a project to cover the graffiti outside the entrance to the East Overland Laundromat with a mural depicting sights from the area.

Quijas said he couldn’t help but notice the graffiti on the exterior wall of the laundromat as he was visiting one day, and he started a conversation with the owner about replacing it with artwork.

That idea grew, and soon Quijas had the opportunity to involve students from the Scottsbluff Public Schools' ReConnect program. Students came out to help in every step of the mural’s construction.

“Obviously, everybody needs help with something this large,” Quijas said. “It’s great to work with other artists and learn different techniques and to build these relationships throughout the community with us, the kids, and the community.”

One of those other artists was Carlos Soriano, who transformed Quijas’ original concept into the piece that eventually became the mural.

“I kind of took his idea and redesigned it. It’s very simple,” said Soriano, an artist at Maker Tattoos. “There’s a lot of texture on the wall so we can’t do a lot of detail, but it turned out pretty good.”

Quijas said that the main goal of the artwork — which features iconic sites like Scotts Bluff and Chimney Rock as well as images of indigenous peoples and buffalo — was to make it an eye-catching example of the local scenery.

“It’s something that people will recognize starkly, something that will stand out and gather attention,” he said. “A subject that allows us to purvey our local culture and history in order to better beautify the community.”

ReConnect student Duane Bauer spent his entire weekend working on the mural. After overcoming his initial reluctance, he said that working on the project has made a lasting impression on him.

“It was an amazing opportunity,” Bauer said. “It’s cool to see how the community reacted.”

As the crew was working they received praise from many who drove and walked by. Quijas and his team encouraged everybody who stopped by to pick up a brush and make a small contribution to the mural.

“We involved a lot of people,” said Quijas. “We implored them to paint on the wall so they could be part of this process.”

Painting the entire wall was a large undertaking that required a massive amount of paint, which was all donated by Sherwin-Williams.

Duane Bauer said that he and the other ReConnect students will be reminded of their ability to have an impact on their community every time they see the mural.

“We can look back over the years and be like, ‘I did this!’” Bauer said. “I can tell my future kids that I had a part in this.”

Bauer also said that witnessing the transformation of the wall from start to finish left him speechless.

“Words can’t really explain it,” he said. “Seeing what it looked like before and seeing it now is a major change. It’s a blessing, really.”

Quijas said he hopes that this mural will lead to additional opportunities to create public works of art for him, his partners, and the ReConnect students in conjunction with the West Nebraska Arts Center and the City of Scottsbluff.

The arts center and the city are among those leading an effort to have a Creative District designated in Scottsbluff that covers the entire length of Broadway and most of East Overland.

The creative district is intended to provide spaces for public art and performances while helping to grow the arts and interest in artistic professions.

“Now that we have an example and we’re building a portfolio with such stark and beautiful things, they’re giving us the opportunity to do more and be more involved with their community,” Quijas said.