The Legacy of the Plains Museum will also be hosting its monthly Speaker Series program. The event will be held Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. Every month, the museum hosts a speaker or panel to discuss the rich and vibrant history of the region and the state.

Andrea Myers is this month’s featured speaker. Myers is a resident of Gering, and the author of “Behind the Wire.” Her novel is based upon stories about her grandmother and letters she received while working at the World War II prisoner of war camp outside of Scottsbluff. She will be discussing the process of writing the book, how she blended the real history and made-up stories to drive the novel forward. A questions and discussion period will follow the presentation.