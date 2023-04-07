Scottsbluff High School’s Educators Rising chapter recently attended State Conference in Lincoln, where 11 students performed well enough to qualify for this summer’s national competition.

Educators Rising is a career and technical education organization for students who wish to pursue careers in education or other child-centric fields like daycare. Chapter sponsor Anne Schmall said Educators Rising has many methods of preparing future professionals for work in their chosen field.

“Our students do some different community service projects, participate in activities and classes at the high school, and one of the biggest things we do is attend different conferences where they learn about current trends and issues in education and meet other students from across the state,” she said.

Those conferences also include the option to compete in a variety of events and projects that range from mock job interviewing to lesson plan development and even writing and illustrating a children’s book. Many of the events require large amounts of work and preparation before the students even set foot on the competition location.

“The students work on these competitions throughout the school year until March,” Schmall said. “When we register, some of them have things that need to be submitted before we arrive in Lincoln, and others just arrive in Lincoln and compete.”

Another interesting event that requires a good deal of knowledge about the field of education is Creative Lecture, which Schmall likened to giving a TED Talk on a designated topic.

“They’re given a topic, then they do research and write out their TED Talk. They can have slides to go with it, and then they present this creative lecture to the judges. This year’s topic was how we build relationships and connect with students post-pandemic, how we can get kids to come back to school and things like that,” she said.

All in all, Educators Rising conferences are designed to resemble conferences that professional educators might attend to keep up-to-date on the current issues in their field, giving the students a taste of their future.

“It’s like a mini conference for future teachers, and it’s actually really good for current teachers, too. When I sit in on the different workshops, I always take away some really good content that I can add to my own classes,” she said.

The conference also includes the election of officers for the upcoming school year. This year that included Scottsbluff junior Grace Baker, who will assist the organization in planning conferences, support growing Education Rising chapters, advocate for career and technical education programs in the state legislature, and more.

“That required her to complete an application, get references and recommendation letters from teachers, and then give a speech to the student body at the conference and do an interview with the state adviser and some other teachers and administrators,” Schmall said.

Schmall said that she’s always pleased with the effort put forth by her students in competition, largely due to the amount of initiative they have to show to get their projects completed with only minimal guidance from her.

“I’m always so surprised and impressed by how well our students do. These are their projects, and I tell them that from the beginning. I give them the competition criteria and the rubrics and I tell them to go work on it,” she said. “I might offer a suggestion about this or that, but it’s all on them. I do not hold their hand along the way, so I’m always so proud and impressed, and I think they’re proud and impressed with themselves because they did it on their own.”

The following members of Scottsbluff High School’s Educators Rising chapter placed in the top eight of their events at State Conference: Regan Mader placed second in Children's literature K-3; Grace Baker and Megan Peister, second in Interactive Bulletin Board; Mia Arnold, third in Lesson Plan and Delivery STEM; Grace Baker, fourth in Lesson Plan and Delivery Art; Megan Peister, fifth in Job Interview; Karen Torres, 6th in Children's literature PreK; Claire Burkhalter, seventh in Children's literature K-3; Aspyn Andreas and Katalia Adams, seventh in Interactive Bulletin Board; Julia Balthazor, eighth in Creative Lecture.