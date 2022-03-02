Local elementaries partake in Read Across America

In elementaries across the Panhandle, state and nation, students celebrated one of the most looked-forward-to days of the school year: Read Across America day.

The Read Across America program began in 1998 when the National Education Association (NEA) decided to host what would become the nation’s largest celebration of reading. It started as a single-day celebration on March 2, which is Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

However, Read Across America has since grown into a year-long initiative by NEA that does not affiliate itself with just one book or publisher.

“Students need books that provide both windows and mirrors if we are going to create more readers, writers, and people who feel included and recognized, and who understand that the world is far richer than just their experiences alone,” NEA states on its Read Across America FAQ web page. “NEA recognizes the need to work with a more diverse array of organizations and publishers to fulfill this need, and the Read Across America brand is now one that is independent of any one particular book, publisher, or character.”

Still, the majority of celebrations often take place on March 2 and include various Seuss-related activities.

Locally, elementary schools are taking the entire first week of March to celebrate reading. Many are hosting dress up days throughout the week and reading similarly themed books.

At Lake Minatare, grades partnered up for fun Dr. Seuss activities like drawing Cat in the Hat, doing crossword puzzles and, of course, reading. The older grades partnered with the younger grades to read them stories while they all snuggled into their pajamas for pajama day.

Lake Minatare librarian and paraeducator Nancy Marez said celebrating Dr. Seuss in conjunction with Read Across America is important because his material opened the door to reading for a lot of young people, including her own children. His literature gets children excited about reading, she said.

That’s why so many students look forward to Read Across America day and week, according to Geil kindergarten teacher Bethany Jolliffe.

“For many of the students, this is the best week of the year,” she said. “They love seeing their teachers and peers dress up in silly ways and read silly stories. They also get so wrapped up in the fun of the week that they forget they are learning.”

The fun that Geil Elementary had on Read Across America day included different centers of literacy, math and science activities with themes from different Dr. Seuss stories.

That’s how Minatare Elementary approached the day as well, but with a twist: student council planned, organized and hosted all the themed activities, which included green eggs and ham, STEM architectural stacking and making oobleck.

“We went into the sixth grade room and then we just brainstormed,” fifth grade student council member Israeli Calihua said. “We just looked some (ideas) up. We had some from last year like green eggs and ham and the Seuss mystery. We didn’t have the oobleck or the steam challenge or the cup stacking.”

On top of planning the fun day of activities, the student council, which is made up of fifth and sixth graders, also went into the classrooms every other day of the week to read to their peers. They were often joined by new Minatare Police Chief Jared Shepard as well.

“He’s been reading to the kids all week, and even the sixth graders have enjoyed that, which sixth graders are a tough crowd to please,” sixth grade teacher and student council sponsor Julie Lacy said. “…But, they’ve really enjoyed having him in there.”

Lacy said that thanks to events like Read Across America, students are more open to reading, giving them a better chance at learning down the road.

“I tell my kids every day, ‘the more you read, the more you’re going to know,’” she said. “…I just feel reading is something, no matter what, you really need that, and encouraging it this week and seeing (that) they love being read to — even the sixth graders — and being able to encourage positive reading experiences … I think is huge.”

