Local journalism teachers disappointed after bill fails

For the bill’s proponents, the controversy was overblown.

“The bulk of this opposition basically boils down to what happens if someone under the age of 18 has an opinion that’s a little spicy and puts it in the newspaper,” Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said during the debate. “Nothing bad will happen if we pass this bill.”

Despite voting to end the filibuster, Stinner told the Star-Herald he voted to end the filibuster because he promised the bill’s sponsor he would. Stinner said he felt Morefield had made a lot of compromises on the bill and worked to create a bill that addressed a lot of the concerns other senators expressed.

“I felt (Morefield) deserved a cloture vote,” Stinner said. “I actually think that there has to be supervision at the superintendent’s level as a former school board member.”

Stinner said that he understands that different administrators have different ideas about what should be allowed in a student newspaper.

“So does every paper in the country and, that’s just how I look at it,” he said.

While the bill lies in a wastebasket in Lincoln, Morrill High School Journalism and English teacher Laura Fortney said she was hoping for more.