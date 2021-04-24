Local journalism teachers disappointed after bill fails

Marqui Keim counts herself among the lucky ones.
Keim, who heads the journalism program at Scottsbluff High School, said she has a good relationship with Principal Justin Shaddick. Shaddick has a key role in the editorial process of the Scottsbluff High School student newspaper, The Echoes.
Shaddick or one of his assistant principals gives final approval to every article published in Echoes.
“I haven’t really had any problems with it,” Keim said. “Usually, they’re fine as long as we show both sides of the issue and cite our sources, all the good stuff journalists should do.”
If there’s ever a challenge, Keim mediates between the administration and the student journalist. At the end of the day, it’s the high school administration’s call. If they don’t like an article, it won’t run.
LB 88, sponsored by State Sen. Adam Morefield, of Omaha, would’ve changed that.
The bill would’ve made student newspapers like The Echoes public forums. That means public officials like principals and superintendents would’ve been powerless to censor or dictate coverage. Students would’ve enjoyed the full protection of the United States Constitution’s First Amendment.
“I think mostly for me, it just means that nothing is going to change,” Keim said. “I’m just going to have to keep getting approval for articles from my administration.”
After years of lobbying and compromises, the bill met defeat earlier this month, falling three votes short of breaking a filibuster.
For Keim, along with other journalism instructors the Star-Herald spoke with, LB 88’s failure brings disappointment.
“For the most part, my administration does a really good job of letting us write our opinions,” Keim said. “So not too much would’ve changed. I think maybe my students just would feel a little bit more like they could write the things that they think they can’t right now.”
State Sens. Steve Erdman and John Stinner said the bill had some problems.
Erdman voted against ending the filibuster that ultimately killed the bill. He said he was concerned about the long-term effects of the bill.
“I’m concerned about making a school newspaper a public forum. And I’m also concerned about young people, that are still in high school, having the ability to write basically, whatever they want,” he said.
He said he didn’t want a story or an opinion piece or an advertisement to put a school district at risk of a lawsuit.
Erdman joined the staunch opposition to the bill led by Sen. Mike Groene, of North Platte. Groene, Erdman and a host of other senators said the legislation would circumvent the school districts’ right as publishers.
For the bill’s proponents, the controversy was overblown.
“The bulk of this opposition basically boils down to what happens if someone under the age of 18 has an opinion that’s a little spicy and puts it in the newspaper,” Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said during the debate. “Nothing bad will happen if we pass this bill.”
Despite voting to end the filibuster, Stinner told the Star-Herald he voted to end the filibuster because he promised the bill’s sponsor he would. Stinner said he felt Morefield had made a lot of compromises on the bill and worked to create a bill that addressed a lot of the concerns other senators expressed.
“I felt (Morefield) deserved a cloture vote,” Stinner said. “I actually think that there has to be supervision at the superintendent’s level as a former school board member.”
Stinner said that he understands that different administrators have different ideas about what should be allowed in a student newspaper.
“So does every paper in the country and, that’s just how I look at it,” he said.
While the bill lies in a wastebasket in Lincoln, Morrill High School Journalism and English teacher Laura Fortney said she was hoping for more.
“I am disappointed to hear that it (LB 88) didn’t make it through,” she said. “I think an important point of freedom of speech is for the kids to be able to share the news, as they see fit, without fear of retaliation from the administration.”
Her journalism program is small. It has just two students. She said there’s a lot of passion in the program, however, rules regulating student’s right to free speech change what her journalists cover.
“I think we purposely chose things that are pretty benign so that we don’t have to deal with that,” Fortney said.
So far, Fortney said she’s never dealt with an administrator seeking to censor her students.
“But I can guarantee you if we said something they didn’t like, they would tell us,” she said.