Local mock trial students take on tough case for 2021-22 season

“Preparing a mock trial case takes an enormous amount of time and effort, and the kids have stepped up to the challenge, as they always do,” he said. “Participating in mock trial is really like having an extra class with homework because the students, especially the attorneys, have so much paperwork to complete. But, the students have been meeting together outside of our regular practice times, and as a coach, I love to see that kind of dedication and commitment to excellence.”

For both Scottsbluff and Gering students, a lot of the motivation comes from the coaches.

“Our coaches have definitely brought us so far,” Boyd said.

Peterson added, “We would not have the case that we have at all without (them). … We’re there til like 10 at night, bless their souls. They have families and stuff that they got to go home to. We just love them dearly.”

Scottsbluff students shared similar sentiments, especially for former attorney coach Kirk Fellhoelter.

“He (Fellhoelter) would go, “You guys start as little guppies and you turn into sharks,” Perez said. “He’s a big part of it.”

Senior Sol Manriquez said, “Jerry (Ostdiek) helps improve and Kirk (was) that motivation.”