Local music students learn art of small ensembles from top group

Music and laughter came from the Scottsbluff High School auditorium Friday, Sept. 16, during a clinic and rehearsal by a nationally known ensemble.

The seven-member Dallas Brass spent the afternoon with students from the Bluffs Middle School sixth- and seventh-grade band and the Scottsbluff High School band.

“We had them here in 2009, and that was because Mike Koch had made connections with them,” said Frank Ibero, director of the Scottsbluff High School band. “This year it just happened that (Dallas Brass) was doing a Nebraska tour, so they reached out to us.”

Dallas Brass was founded in 1983 by Michael Levine. The group entertained students with tips on becoming better musicians and much more in the afternoon clinic.

“They’re wonderful showmen, and they’re just putting on a show, entertaining the students here today,” Ibero said.

The ensemble also introduced themselves and their musical paths. Students reacted to the stories with laughter and many questions for the traveling musicians.

D.J. Barraclough, Dallas Brass trumpet player, shared that he bought his first trombone after finding a roll of $170 on a beach in Hawaii. He encouraged the students to find inspiration and use it in the band room.

“Seek out that inspiration, get definite goals and take a charged-up, excited you to the practice room,” Barraclough said. “You get more out of it if you are inspired, so there you go.”

During the clinic, Levine worked with a small group from the middle school and another from the high school. The Bluffs Middle School band director, Michael Koch, said his group was made up of volunteers who put in extra practice time before the school day began.

After the groups with mixed instruments played a simple song, Levine asked the student audience for feedback and reiterated the importance of listening to the other parts of a small ensemble.

“We’re always listening to each other, matching each other,” Levine said. “Usually when we play, we’re concentrating on our part, and we wait for our director to tell us what to do differently. But again, here we take that responsibility.”

In addition to the afternoon clinic, the student bands rehearsed with the ensemble for the Friday evening concert. The Dallas Brass concert series, American Musical Journey, is designed to enrich and entertain the entire family. The school’s band groups and the Scottsbluff High School choir each had an opportunity to play with the renowned ensemble.

Members of Dallas Brass are: Levine, founder and artistic director; Barraclough, trumpet; Brian Neal, trumpet; Juan Berrios, horn; John Wasson, trombone; Paul Carlson, tuba; and Craig Hill, percussion.

“When you play in a small ensemble, you become a much more well-rounded musician,” Levine said. “Plus you can take your little group out into the community. The idea of going to them and playing is, to me, one of the greatest things you can do.”