Local schools compete in Play Production Invitational

Scottsbluff High School hosted a Play Production Invitational on Monday, Nov. 7.

Teams from Sidney, Alliance, Bayard, Gering, and Scottsbluff presented One Act plays and were judged on their performances.

The team from SHS claimed first place with their production of “Sillyheart.” Gering placed second, and Sidney took home third.

Awards were also given for best actor, best actress, all festival crew, and all festival acting team.

Best actor was awarded to Mario Rodriguez of Alliance, best actress went to Devony Theone of Scottsbluff, and the Scottsbluff team took home the honor of All Festival Crew.

The following students were named All Festival Actors:

Tanner Roland, Lawerance Miller, and Ericka Flores of Bayard.

Wyatt Soule, Sadie Davis, Annabelle Powe, AJ Lynnis, and Haylee Betzold of Gering.

Duncan Carrasco, Madi Packer, Shadow Troupe, Dru Wiemer, and Rylee McManis of Sidney.

Christian Soriana, Morgan LyMunyan, Ayvrie Waldron, Kaylie Stone, Noah Drew of Alliance.

Laetner Malm, Siena Van Der Veen, Brandon Baker, Teagan Sell, and Grant Pinet of Scottsbluff.

Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Alliance, Mitchell, and Chadron will compete in their Western Conference competition in Chadron on Saturday, Nov. 12.