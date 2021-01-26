Local singers will perform for virtual Broadway in the Bluffs

It’s that time of year when local singers get up on the Judy Chaloupka Theater stage to sing Broadway show tunes with Maren Chaloupka at the piano for a fun community performance.
This year’s Broadway in the Bluffs, hosted by Theatre West, will take to the screen for a live-streamed performance from the Judy Chaloupka Theater on Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Theatre West artistic director Patrick Newell said that they are trying to keep the performers safe, while still making it a special occasion.
“It will be a live, one-night-only special,” he said. “If it’s on YouTube, it’s there forever, so nobody feels the urgent need to sit down and watch. With this event, the live-stream is the only opportunity you have to see it.”
The event is free to the community, Newell said in a press release, but it is still tied to the Chocolate Fundraiser that Broadway in the Bluffs usually coincides with. Those who donate $50 or more to Theatre West by Feb. 4 will receive a gift box of four chocolates made by Torrington’s The Bread Doctor, which will available for delivery or pick up on Feb. 6.
Newell said that since 2021 marks Theatre West’s 30th season, the Broadway in the Bluffs show will feature songs that have been performed by locals in past Theatre West shows. Featured songs include “Stars” from Les Miserables sung by Matt Hebbert and “Defying Gravity” from Wicked sung by Lauren Newell, among many other Broadway favorites.
Theatre West’s summer season will kick off in June with “The 39 Steps” and “Songs for a New World.” Other productions coming this summer include the After-Party Cabaret, “Grease,” “Almost, Maine” and “Frozen Jr.”
“I’m just really excited to be back doing things we love to do with Theatre West,” Newell said.
Broadway in the Bluffs will be streamed for free on Theatre West’s Facebook page and its website at www.theatrewestnebraska.com. To donate to Theatre West, click the “Donate” button on the Facebook page or call the Theatre West office at 308-635-6794.