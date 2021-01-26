Local singers will perform for virtual Broadway in the Bluffs

It’s that time of year when local singers get up on the Judy Chaloupka Theater stage to sing Broadway show tunes with Maren Chaloupka at the piano for a fun community performance.

This year’s Broadway in the Bluffs, hosted by Theatre West, will take to the screen for a live-streamed performance from the Judy Chaloupka Theater on Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Theatre West artistic director Patrick Newell said that they are trying to keep the performers safe, while still making it a special occasion.

“It will be a live, one-night-only special,” he said. “If it’s on YouTube, it’s there forever, so nobody feels the urgent need to sit down and watch. With this event, the live-stream is the only opportunity you have to see it.”

The event is free to the community, Newell said in a press release, but it is still tied to the Chocolate Fundraiser that Broadway in the Bluffs usually coincides with. Those who donate $50 or more to Theatre West by Feb. 4 will receive a gift box of four chocolates made by Torrington’s The Bread Doctor, which will available for delivery or pick up on Feb. 6.