Local speech teams headed to state

One school’s speech team begins building a dynasty while another continues as Scottsbluff takes runner-up for the second year in a row after a 10-year drought of team awards and Gering lands runner-up just two points behind Ogallala.

Scottsbluff speech coach Amy Pinney said she was proud of her young speech team for winning a team award at the District A-4 speech meet. Of the 19 speech members, 11 of them are novice, or first-year speech-letes.

“Last year, we had more veterans on our team … but this year, it was great because it was with that young of a team,” Pinney said. “We definitely can build and who knows what we can accomplish in the next three to four years.”

Of the 19 members, 13 students made it to finals in nine events. One novice, freshman Marlowe Osborn, even managed to qualify for state with a third place finish in humorous prose. Senior John Mentgen took first in the event.

“We’re always nervous for districts because we are Class A, so we don’t get to see our competition near as frequently as some of our friends out in this area do,” Pinney said. “…but we knew that we had prepared the best we could, and I told the students just to go give it their all and do their best, and that’s all we expected of them. And, they rose to the occasion and did amazing.”

Pinney said she even had three novice students take on new events two weeks prior to the district contest in order for them to not only get a taste of district competition, but to also fill in open spots on the team.

“That’s what I’m most proud of,” Pinney said. “The winning is wonderful — it really is — but my kids, their commitment, their work ethic and just their support of each other has just been outstanding this year.”

For Gering, the dynasty continues with yet another undefeated regular season for the team and a nail-biting runner-up placing at districts, finishing just two points behind Ogallala. The Bulldog Barkers had 15 students in 14 events make finals at districts, and 13 of those students in 10 events qualified for state.

“District speech, that’s really the height of all of our competition. It’s where we have really been working our entire season towards,” junior Kaitlyn Peterson said. “The team is really limited at this point; you can only take two people per event. So, stakes are really high, and everyone was really nervous, to say the least. Us as a team, we did extremely well. We got runner up by only two points, so a (bit) salty about that, but we’re definitely very proud of how we did.”

Peterson, who placed first in serious prose and third in persuasive, said that despite Gering’s long-time domination of the speech scene, she and her teammates were not quite expecting the outcome of this season, having been undefeated throughout the entire regular season.

“This has been a wild season,” she said. “Gering has always been kind of a heavy-handed competitor in speech, but we could have never expected this kind of a blowout all year; we just could not see it coming.”

With it being her first chance to go to state, Peterson said she is proud of the growth she has seen in herself since she first started speech her freshman year.

“I definitely love what I do, and everyone on the team really loves what we do here. And, if you really work for it, it does pay off in the end,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for the season, and whichever way it goes when I walk into state, I’m so happy that I was able to qualify both of my pieces. I didn’t get to last year, and then my freshman year, we didn’t get to have a districts, so I’m really happy with the growth that I’ve particularly gotten to experience with this and the season.”

State speech will take place at Kearney High School. Class A and B will perform on Wednesday, March 16; Class C1 and C2 on Thursday, March 17; and Class D1 and D2 on Friday, March 18.

Panhandle team placings at districts:

Class A: Scottsbluff, 2

Class B: Gering, 2; Alliance, 4

Class C1: Bridgeport, 4; Gordon-Rushville, 5; Mitchell, 6

Class C2: Kimball, 5; Hemingford 6

Class D1: Leyton, 2; Garden County, 5; Minatare, 9

Class D2: Potter-Dix, 1; Sioux County, 4; Hay Springs, 5; Creek Valley, 7; Banner County, 8

Panhandle students who placed at districts (top 4 go to state in Class A, top 3 in all other classes):

Duo/Duet

Class A: Graham Kovarik and John Mentgen (Scottsbluff), 4

Class B: Chloe Mann and Julia Wilson (Alliance), 5

Class C1: Ival Jones-Hazledine and Jacob Wellnitz (Gordon-Rushville), 3; Allison Cotant and Zane Blomen Kamp (Mitchell), 4; Claire Linders and Tegan Rice (Bridgeport), 5

Class D1: Holden Syverson and Katy Jones (Leyton), 3; Alicia Gutierrez Cassiana Gutierrez (Minatare), 6

Class D2: Gunnar Oleson and Luke Kasten (Potter-Dix), 1; Jayden Shoemaker and Kendal Nielsen (Potter-Dix), 2; Kaden Langford and Sam Hindman (Hay Springs), 5; CJ Cabela and Donovan Andrews (Creek Valley), 6

Entertainment

Class A: Graham Kovarik (Scottsbluff), 4; Elli Eichner (Scottsbluff), 6

Class B: Sarah Connot (Gering), 1; Kalli Bridge (Alliance), 6

Class C1: Brooklyn Bates (Bridgeport), 2; Kylie Coomes (Gordon-Rushville), 5; Lillian Golden (Mitchell), 6

Class C2: Madison Ebeling (Kimball), 5; Taren Hunter (Hemingford), 6

Class D1: Ethan Eckhardt (Leyton), 2

Class D2: Zach Rotert (Potter-Dix), 1; Trevor Williams (Potter-Dix), 2; Emily Marin (Creek Valley), 3; Jesse Dunn (Sioux County), 6

Extemporaneous

Class B: Guri Hayer (Gering), 4

Class C1: Lily Krahulik (Mitchell), 6

Class C2: Arielle Lawrence (Hemingford), 4

Class D1: Jena Spady (Garden County), 1; Logan Bartling (Leyton), 2

Class D2: Tamika Eastman (Sioux County), 1; Jayden Shoemaker (Potter-Dix), 3; Blaise Lange (Sioux County), 4, Diego Caraveo (Creek Valley), 6

Informative

Class B: Maddison Seiler (Gering), 1; Ella Thomas (Gering), 4

Class C1: Jordan Wagner (Bridgeport), 3; Melissa McGinley (Mitchell), 4

Class D1: Cortney Holt (Leyton), 1; Holden Syverson (Leyton), 3

Class D2: Tamika Eastman (Sioux County), 2; Jaxson Chase (Potter-Dix), 3; Abigail Nelson (Hay Springs) 6

OID

Class A: Elli Eichner, Jolie Rodriguez, Kathryn Vance, Mia Arnold and Paige Fisher (Scottsbluff), 5; Alli Clodfelter, Ava Osborn, Emma Eichner, Linnea Bleisch and Marlowe Osborn (Scottsbluff), 6

Class B: Abby Prohs, Autumn Elsen, Evan Fuller, Hannah Boyd and Thomas Connot (Gering), 1; Abby Brady, Regan Fuller and Wyatt Soule (Gering); 3

Class C1: Cassandra Hopwood, Claire Linders, Jordan Wagner, Lucas Smith and Rand Golden (Bridgeport), 3; Alice Tullis, Allan Tullis, Eden Funk and Juan Borton (Gordon-Rushville), 6

Class D1: Eldon Lambert, Lacey Reyman and Olivia Beauchamp (Garden County), 5; Emily Levick, Jordon Underwood and Kaylee Leach (Garden County), 6

Class D2: Ana Manning, Jayden Shoemaker and Kendal Nielsen (Potter-Dix), 1; Gunnar Oleson, Luke Kasten and Zach Rotert (Potter-Dix), 2; Abigail Russell, Ashley Tobbiasson, Emily Nelson, Logan DeCoste and Taden Tobiasson (Hay Springs), 3; Gabriel Varvel, Jett Rasmussen, Kaden Langford and Sam Hindman (Hay Springs), 5

Humorous prose

Class A: John Mentgen (Scottsbluff), 1; Marlowe Osborn (Scottsbluff), 3

Class B: Hannah Boyd (Gering), 1; Autumn Elsen (Gering), 4

Class C1: Rand Golden (Bridgeport), 3; Lucas Smith (Bridgeport), 5

Class C2: Madisen Meek (Hemingford), 6

Class D1: Katie Eckhardt (Leyton), 3; Jordan Underwood (Garden County), 5

Class D2: Gunnar Oleson (Potter-Dix), 1; Kendal Nielsen (Potter-Dix), 2; Tamika Eastman (Sioux County), 3; Mycala Jones (Banner County), 5

Poetry

Class A: Leah Polk (Scottsbluff), 6

Class B: Sam Martinez (Gering), 1; Regan Fuller (Gering), 5

Class C1: Jacob Wellnitz (Gordon-Rushville), 1; Destinee Mitchell (Bridgeport), 6

Class C2: Gideon Casimiro (Kimball), 3; Tyler Loffland (Kimball), 6

Class D1: Katy Jones (Leyton), 2

Class D2: Logan DeCoste (Hay Springs), 2; Ana Manning (Potter-Dix), 3; Amanda Waggoner (Potter-Dix), 6

Serious prose

Class A: Paige Fisher (Scottsbluff), 2

Class B: Kailyn Peterson (Gering), 1; Wyatt Soule (Gering), 2; McKenna Ruffing (Alliance) 6

Class C1: Destinee Mitchell (Bridgeport), 5

Class D1: Jena Spady (Garden County), 2; Cortney Holt (Leyton), 4

Class D2: Kairyn Miller (Banner County), 1; Jaxson Chase (Potter-Dix), 2; Sierra Eastman (Sioux County) 5; Kyla Ramsey (Potter-Dix), 6

Persuasive

Class B: Mason Barrett (Gering), 2; Kaitlyn Peterson (Gering), 3

Class C1: Cassandra Hopwood (Bridgeport), 2

Class D1: Logan Bartling (Leyton), 2; Emily Levick (Garden County), 5

Class D2: Ana Manning (Potter-Dix), 2; Sierra Eastman (Sioux County), 3; Kyla Ramsey (Potter-Dix), 4; Abigail Russell (Hay Springs), 5

