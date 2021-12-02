Local students compete in Math Bowls, PROBE exam

It is relatively common for neither team to get the right answer. Every team gets a minimum of five games in the tournament.

John Mentgen, Cade Horn and Riley Ibero serve as the Scottsbluff High School ‘A-Team,’ as team coach Shelby Aaberg called them. They’ve been honing their math skills for years.

“There are a lot of different types of problems, but they’re really recognizable once you know what to look for,” Mentgen said. “We’ll practice over and over until we get a good understanding of how to solve them.”

In previous years, the competitors would travel to Lincoln for the Math Bowls. This year, like in 2020, everything was conducted via Zoom. It wasn’t the same experience as an in-person tournament, Mentgen said. But he did like that the teams could brainstorm with each other out loud instead of whispering.

The Math Bowls weren’t the only aspect of Math Day. There was also the hour-long Problems Requiring Original Brilliant Effort, or PROBE I, exam. It’s a 25 question, multiple choice exam.

Four points are awarded for a correct answer, one for no answer, and zero for a wrong answer. The 50 kids statewide with the highest score will be selected to advance to the PROBE II written exam in Lincoln.