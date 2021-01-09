Local woman teaches the value of a musical education

“I love music, like music is a big thing for me,” she said. “And she teaches it to me in a simpler way, where she like breaks it down. So, we don’t work on the whole song at once; we work on little sections, and then throw it all together, which makes it a lot simpler and easier to understand.”

After a quick warm-up, Anderson then began practicing the first few bars of “Heather upon the Hillside” under Olenick’s direction. First, she would play with one hand, then with both hands, then with the other hand, working on getting the feel for how her fingers fall on the keys.

Olenick would occasionally pipe in, "Now move your pinky,’ ‘With the left hand, there we go,’ ‘Those sheep are dancing around."

At the end of the lesson, the two did a quick review and went over what Anderson should work on at home until their next meeting in a week. Then Olenick sent Anderson on her way with a piece of candy.

“I know some teachers who are like, ‘If you do this, you can have a treat at the end, or if you do that.’ And mine is like non-conditional,” Olenick said. “It’s like you come here, and this is me valuing you showing up, and me validating you being presence during the lesson. … It just feels nice to be valued and treated like this is a safe place.”