Local woman teaches the value of a musical education

Picture sheep frolicking in the grass on a French countryside. That’s the image piano teacher Josie Olenick describes to her student Ella Anderson during a lesson in which she introduces a new piece called “Heather upon the Hillside.”
Providing images for her students to get a feel for the sound of a certain piece of music is just one technique that Olenick uses in her piano lessons. Olenick, who teaches students, ages four and up, said she will find any way to teach her students, and will do her best to not let any barriers get in the way of students who want to learn.
“Some people will be like, ‘You need this and this and this and this,’ and I’m like, ‘No, we will make something work so you are learning.’ I mean, you don’t need Nikes to run a race, right? You work with what you have,” she said. “There (are) no barriers to learning. If you’re willing to learn, there (are) no barriers to helping somebody if you’re willing to support them creatively in any way you can.”
It’s this dedication to her students and her belief in the value of having some musical education that keeps bringing her 30-40 piano students back every week. Anderson, a seventh grader at Bluffs Middle School and a student of Olenick for the past two or three years, said she enjoys her lessons because Olenick explained things for her in a way she could understand.
“I love music, like music is a big thing for me,” she said. “And she teaches it to me in a simpler way, where she like breaks it down. So, we don’t work on the whole song at once; we work on little sections, and then throw it all together, which makes it a lot simpler and easier to understand.”
After a quick warm-up, Anderson then began practicing the first few bars of “Heather upon the Hillside” under Olenick’s direction. First, she would play with one hand, then with both hands, then with the other hand, working on getting the feel for how her fingers fall on the keys.
Olenick would occasionally pipe in, "Now move your pinky,’ ‘With the left hand, there we go,’ ‘Those sheep are dancing around."
At the end of the lesson, the two did a quick review and went over what Anderson should work on at home until their next meeting in a week. Then Olenick sent Anderson on her way with a piece of candy.
“I know some teachers who are like, ‘If you do this, you can have a treat at the end, or if you do that.’ And mine is like non-conditional,” Olenick said. “It’s like you come here, and this is me valuing you showing up, and me validating you being presence during the lesson. … It just feels nice to be valued and treated like this is a safe place.”
At first, Olenick had not planned on being a music educator. When she went into college, she had wanted to be a world-traveling musician or a magazine editor. However, she got her first taste of teaching piano during her freshman year of college as a kind of amateur tutor for students on her professor’s piano lessons waitlist. At the time, it was just a way for a poor college student to make some extra money. Little did she know it would become her full-time job.
After college, she had done some writing and editing here and there. When she had her first child about 13 years ago, she and her husband decided it would be good to have a parent at home more often. Olenick took on a few students then and continued various writing and editing jobs from home. It wasn’t until seven or eight years ago that she finally decided to plunge herself full force into the music education world.
“I was like, ‘OK, I’m opening up my schedule. I’m taking students regularly,’” she said.
Of course, in all her years of teaching piano, she could not have expected that lessons in 2020 would look completely different. Olenick said there was one time she attempted teaching in an online format before, but she didn’t like the way the particular company set up the lessons.
Nevertheless, it gave her a pinch of experience to use for her virtual piano lessons of 2020. While they weren’t always ideal, she said she wouldn’t let the pandemic get in the way of her students’ musical education.
“For all of the students who were able to continue on, being able to FaceTime or Zoom piano lessons was such a wonderful outlet for them,” she said. “I kept getting messages from parents, ‘Thank you so much for continuing to teach.’”
Olenick was just glad to continue providing that outlet for her students. She said she believes there is more to piano lessons than the old-fashioned, archaic image that many people have of it. It allows her students to build confidence, learn self-discipline and commitment, and have a lot of fun, too.
“Music, itself, I think, is a whole other different type of communication and expression and art. It’s its own language,” she said. “Music lessons give you a safe spot. It’s like a form of therapy — it’s an outlet. … You are learning, and we are rooting for those accomplishments. So, there’s the value in building that process of enjoying learning and enjoying that accomplishment and building self-confidence.
“My job is to support you to learn at your best to learn at your pace, and to improve you in that way. … It is not my job to tell you that you can’t learn. It is my job that I take very seriously to figure out how to help you learn at your best.”