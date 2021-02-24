Longtime district administrator interviews for superintendent position

Her department oversees programs like the after-school, Sixpence and preschool programs. She also supervises some of the district’s federal responsibilities like Title I and Title IX. Before 2006, Kemling-Horner was the joint special education director for Bridgeport and Bayard Public Schools for a year.

Kemling-Horner is also in the process of completing her doctorate in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her estimated graduation date is May 2021, according to her resume. She holds a Masters of Art in special education from Regis University and a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Colorado State University.

On Wednesday, Kemling-Horner pitched her vision for SBPS from a bottom-up approach. When asked what she would need in terms of leadership, Kemling-Horner pointed to the staff. She said janitors, school nurses, teachers, and paraprofessionals, for example, were critical staff for a successful superintendent.

She also said that communication would be a priority of hers. She added that it was important to keep the school board on the same page and not give one member information without giving information to all.

She added that communication was also critical when addressing the community and staff when making unpopular decisions.