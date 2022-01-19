Lukas Benzel named Longfellow principal

Scottsbluff Public Schools announced Wednesday Lukas Benzel will succeed Laurie Bahl as principal at Longfellow Elementary for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Benzel is currently the assistant principal at Westmoor Elementary, a position he has held since 2018.
“I’m looking forward to working with the awesome staff, students and parents at Longfellow,” Benzel said. “Longfellow has always had a good reputation in Scottsbluff and the area, so it’s really a privilege and I’m humbled that I’ve been selected to have the opportunity to lead them.”
Bahl announced her retirement as of the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Following her announcement, the SBPS Board of Education accepted applications for the position. Longfellow staff members and parents provided feedback and participated in the selection process, according to the district’s press release. The school board is slated to approve the appointment of Benzel at the February regular board meeting.
After learning he was selected Tuesday, Benzel was grateful for the opportunity to continue his professional and personal growth as an educator within Scottsbluff Public Schools.
“It’s just the best possible scenario I could imagine,” he said. “I started at Scottsbluff schools 14 years ago as a teacher and they’ve been amazing to me in the way they’ve nurtured and developed me as a teacher and now an administrator. It’s been second to none.”
Still, the news was bittersweet for Benzel as he transitions into a new role and to a new school.
“It’s bittersweet in every sense of the word because I’m so excited to go to Longfellow – really elated but being here for 14 years I’ve now been with Scottsbluff Schools and at Westmoor longer than I went to school myself in a public school,” Benzel said. “I feel like I’m losing a part of me. It’s a time of mourning and joy for me because Westmoor has been the most amazing place for me, but I know that this is the right time. I’ve trusted God through the whole process, and I know He’s put where he wants me, so I’m going to be excited about my new opportunities and thankful for the ones I’ve had already.”
Benzel was selected from a pool of qualified candidates, making the decision difficult for the district, SBPS Superintendent Andrew Dick said.
“This was not an easy decision as we interviewed several qualified, talented candidates,” said Dick. “In the end, Lukas’ commitment to supporting and developing staff, focus on helping each and every child grow, and dedication to the work we do as educators allowed him to emerge as the top selection.”
Following the announcement, Westmoor Elementary Principal Bert Wright expressed his support of Benzel and appreciated his impact during his tenure at Westmoor.
“I am very proud of Lukas, and he has done everything he could possibly do to prepare himself for an opportunity such as this,” Wright said.
Prior to serving as the assistant principal, Benzel worked with students as Westmoor’s music instructor for ten years – applying his bachelor’s degree in music education he earned from Chadron State College. Benzel also earned his master’s degree in Educational Administration from CSC.
“What’s awesome about being a teacher who came from a music classroom is I got to work with all kids at all grade levels in the school and now as a principal the same thing,” he said. “I can talk to and work with any student from kindergarten through fifth grade. I know that elementary feel and how to have fun with them, but also how to have real conversations to find what works best for them to excel in the classroom and be a well-rounded student.”
Since transitioning from a music instructor to an assistant principal, Benzel has developed new skills Wright said will serve him well in his new role.
“Lukas has grown a great deal in his time as an assistant principal at Westmoor,” Wright said. “The position is a big change from the classroom. You have to learn to wear so many different hats, and he has gained experience in so many aspects such as hiring, discipline, special education, state testing, maintaining culture, school safety, and on and on.
“I rely on him and trust him with so much. He will be a great asset for Longfellow and the district.”
With the support of his Westmoor family and his wife and children, Benzel said leaving his Westmoor family will be bittersweet, but he looks forward to growing his school family at Longfellow. He also wants Longfellow staff, students and families to know he wants to collaborate with them as they continue the district’s restorative practices to support students’ educational needs as well as their social and emotional wellness.
“My main priority is to make sure all of the stakeholders – the staff, students, parents – all feel like they are a part of the community at Longfellow,” he said. “I’m sure they already do, but I want to make sure they feel that family feel.”
As Benzel finishes his role as assistant principal at Westmoor and transitions into a new role and school, Wright hopes Benzel continues to be himself.
“He has a vibrant and endearing personality that is suited for leading others,” Wright said. “He also has impeccable character that will serve him well in making tough decisions.”
In addition to his experience in the classroom and as an administrator, Benzel brings a wealth of experience to the position including serving on the district accreditation committee, a teacher recruiter for the district, Title I review committee member, curriculum selection committee member, and middle school coach.