Magical world of reading: Keith West and Miss Kitty the Library Lady share magic tricks, joy of reading

“Two times a week, three books at a time for the whole summer.”

That was the message Keith West and Miss Kitty the Library Lady weaved into their magic show as part of Lied Scottsbluff Public Library’s summer reading program on Thursday at the Trail West YMCA Pavilion.

With the help of a few of the nearly 400 youth in attendance, West performed several magic tricks while talking about the importance of reading.

Aden Taylor, 4, said her favorite part of the summer reading program is the books, but really liked the magic show especially a trick where West passed hoops over a local girl while she levitated on a table.

Deb Carlson, the children’s librarian, said she was pleased with the number of children who went to check out the magic show. This was the second time the library has brought West to the area for its summer youth program.

“We’ve had other wonderful magicians but his is more the illusionist kind of thing that the kids are kind of wowed by. Plus, I appreciate so much how he always ties it into the summer reading theme,” Carlson said. “The way he talked about the importance of going to your library and reading … that was just really special.”

Carlson said West’s show is one of her favorite events of the summer because it helps get children interested in reading.

“They tie the idea that the library is a community center. In addition to wanting the kids to read during the summer, I also want them to start feeling good about the library is their place to come — something positive,” she said. “These events are really important and there’s something for the family to do that’s free. Everything is costing more and more and I love it that we can say, ‘Just come.’”

With nearly 1,800 children signed up for the summer reading program, Carlson said things are finally starting to feel like they’re getting back to where they were pre-COVID.

“The last two summers, because of COVID, we weren’t able to do these kinds of things. Then, last summer, people were still hesitant. Now, I just want to shout from the rooftops, ‘We’re back.’ People are finally coming to things, they’re reading.”

The summer reading events continue on Wednesday, June 29 with Water Wonders Wednesday and a Theatre West performance starting at 10 a.m. at the library park. The musical, “The Library in the Lighthouse,” will be performed and there will also be other activities such as water science, games and prizes.

Carlson said the summer reading program is for “birth on up.”

“There’s a teen program that takes up where ours leaves off, so there’s also positive things for those tweens, as I call them, and teens to keep doing positive ventures. Like our event next Wednesday when we’re going to be out in the park. A lot of those teen kids … are helping me because we’ll have hundreds (of children in attendance) and I’ve got booths, stations and games. It’s kind of a healthy, family activity,” she said.

