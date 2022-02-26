Making the most of every chance, ready for college

Making the most of every chance given to her, Scottsbluff High School senior Ava Imhof is coming into the end of her high school career thankful for all the opportunities afforded to her.

“Throughout high school I’ve been given a lot of opportunities to reach my full potential, weather that’s competition the classes I’m offered. But I think I’ve learned a lot in high school both through my school work but also in dealing with people and understanding how to have relationships with people but I’m definitely ready for college,” Imhof said.

At SHS Imhof is involved in Link Crew, Math Club, and is also the Editor-In-Chief, and Ad Manager for the SHS Echoes Publication, has another reason to stay involved at the high school.

“It’s a way for me to do the things I enjoy doing while I’m in school because there isn’t a lot of opportunities in certain classes like in English you write a lot of essays. So there is not a lot of opportunity for creativity. So usually the extracurriculars I take are for me to get that creative release,” Imhof said.

In all of her extracurricular activities, Imhof has one particular memory that stands out to her.

“When I was in 9th grade, I started doing more math club things and so Mr. (Shelby) Aaberg had offered to take some students to UNL for UNL Math day, and at that point I hadn’t gone on any trips for school. I went home and told my mom that I was not going to do it and she told me I was going to do it and she made me sign up for it,” Imhof said.

“I was really nervous, but when I finally went it was one of the best trips I have ever taken. I was so glad that I went,” she said. “We got to walk around Lincoln, we got to take math tests and I felt really good and it helped me grow a lot as a person.”

After graduating high school, Imhof has high ambitions.

“After high school I’m planning on going to college. I’m thinking about going to UNL or the South Dakota School of Mines. I’m not sure yet, school of mines SDSM focuses more on stem, I’m thinking of going into physics I could go to either school for that, but I’m not sure yet I haven’t decided,” Imhof said.

Even though she has high ambitions, she will miss her time at SHS.

“I will miss the people defiantly, I think in high school you meet a lot of people that change you and help you grow as a person, and I realize that I’m probably never going to see these people again after I graduate so that makes me sad.”

With all the stuff she does to keep herself occupied, Imhof also does activities outside of school to decompress.

“I read a lot outside of school, I try to go to the library one a week although that doesn’t happen a lot lately. I’m also part of a karate class at concept karate in Gering, I have a green belt black stripe in tae kwon do I go about three times a week and it’s a good release for my stress. I sometimes write creatively outside of school on my own also,” Imhof said.

Given the opportunities granted to her at SHS, Imhof hopes to keep succeeding throughout college as well.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.