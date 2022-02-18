Mario Chavez named GHS principal

The Gering Board of Education is pleased to announce that Mario Chavez has been selected as Principal of Gering High School (GHS).

Currently, Chavez is serving as Interim Principal at GHS, since being appointed in December 2021.

"Since agreeing to serve as Interim Principal, Mario has proven himself to be a highly capable leader," shares Gering Superintendent, Dr. Nicole Regan. "Mario has an unwavering dedication to our students that is built on a genuine love of education and a passion to connect and build relationships. These characteristics are also what make him such a strong, supportive leader for the staff at GHS."

Chavez grew up in the Scottsbluff/Gering area. He has a strong background in education, previously serving as Residence Life Director at Western Nebraska Community College and Director of Student Outreach at Scottsbluff Public Schools. Chavez has been employed with Gering Public Schools since 2018, where he began as the Dean of Students for the Freshman Academy which transitioned, in 2019, to Dean of Students for grades 9-12 through realignment due to the newly renovated high school. Then in 2020, he moved into the Assistant Principal role expanding career pathway and dual credit opportunities.