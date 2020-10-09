Massive quarantine at GHS results in no new positives

The situation certainly looked dire.
Two weeks ago, 70 of Gering Public Schools’s students and staff were placed on quarantine by the Panhandle Public Health Department after they were exposed to COVID-19. In response, the school postponed it’s homecoming and implemented a stricter mask requirement in the high school.
With close contact inherent to in-person education combined with the possibilities of asymptomatic carriers, there was potential for a large spread of cases in the community.
Two weeks later however, GPS spokesperson Jennifer Sibal confirmed on Tuesday that none of the 70 people quarantined resulted in infections and have all since returned to school. As of Thursday, Gering Public Schools’s COVID-19 dashboard shows just one active case, and five recovered cases.
Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel told the Star-Herald on Thursday that the outcome in Gering was a fortunate one.
“Especially when you get up to higher grades when they move around alot, the number that can be exposed just grows,” Engel said.
Engel emphasized that masks are key to avoiding querentines if exposed.
The current set of directed health measures, phase four, allow for individuals in school settings who were potentially exposed to simply self-monitor for symptoms as opposed to quarantining, if both the infected person and the close contact were wearing masks.
Before the recent cases at the high school, Gering schools allowed for students to opt out of wearing a mask. In conjunction with announcing the response measures, Gering schools changed course and made masks a requirement for it’s high school building.
“That was a good policy change,” Engel said.
She said that since the start of the school year, a number of schools have followed suit and adopted a mask mandate, including Sidney, St. Agnes and Garden County.
“We know that masks help to reduce transmission,” Engel said.
Engel also applauded the relationship between Gering Public Schools and PPHD. She said Gering had been cooperative and would reach out when dealing with difficult situations.
“Their goal is like ours, they want to keep kids in school,” Engel said.
Engel added that, despite the ending results in Gering schools, cases across the Panhandle are going up. Box Butte County moved into a high risk with a positivity rate of 21%.
“When things go bad, they go bad in big numbers,” Engel said. “Now’s the time for everybody to take extra precautions.”
