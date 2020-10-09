Massive quarantine at GHS results in no new positives

The situation certainly looked dire.

Two weeks ago, 70 of Gering Public Schools’s students and staff were placed on quarantine by the Panhandle Public Health Department after they were exposed to COVID-19. In response, the school postponed it’s homecoming and implemented a stricter mask requirement in the high school.

With close contact inherent to in-person education combined with the possibilities of asymptomatic carriers, there was potential for a large spread of cases in the community.

Two weeks later however, GPS spokesperson Jennifer Sibal confirmed on Tuesday that none of the 70 people quarantined resulted in infections and have all since returned to school. As of Thursday, Gering Public Schools’s COVID-19 dashboard shows just one active case, and five recovered cases.

Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel told the Star-Herald on Thursday that the outcome in Gering was a fortunate one.

“Especially when you get up to higher grades when they move around alot, the number that can be exposed just grows,” Engel said.

Engel emphasized that masks are key to avoiding querentines if exposed.