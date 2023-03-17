The 2023 Senior Art Show, Meandering Visions, opens Monday, March 20, in the Memorial Hall Main Gallery. The show is open through March 31, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The artists will host a closing reception from 4-6 p.m. March 31 in Memorial Hall's lobby.

Meandering Visions will display artworks from three Chadron State College senior students: Carissa Hill of Imperial, Nebraska; Whitney Martin of Guernsey, Wyoming; and Colt Hesseltine of Halsey, Nebraska.

The exhibition reflects the artistic techniques the artists have learned throughout their college careers, according to art professor Laura Bentz. The show presents artwork that explores the artists' individual interpretations of the world through a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture and mixed media.

Hill is majoring in art education K-12 and will graduate in May 2024. She said she used various media to create her artwork but focused on two-dimensional work inspired by details in nature, animals and people.

"Most of my artwork embodies realistic imagery with an idealistic grace," she said in her artist's statement. "The purpose of my artwork is to share images with the viewer that evoke emotions of tranquility and delightfulness."

Martin is majoring in pre-art therapy with a minor in psychology and will graduate in December 2023. Her inspiration comes from learning about others and how they express themselves.

She said she uses sculpting, painting and mixed media to make her work burst with expression and peculiarity.

"I enjoy the connection between people and artwork and would like to present that in my work," Martin said.

Hesseltine is an art studio major and will graduate in May 2024. His inspiration comes from his trucking job. He says his artwork helps him express his passion for trucking and the people who are part of the trucking industry.

"I have been fascinated by trucks, so most of my art consists of trucks I drive, as well as my friend's trucks," Hesseltine said.