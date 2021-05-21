Menghini speechless after being named Distinguished Educator

“The idea is for them to be able to formulate their own ideas and be able to rationally support them,” he said.

Shelby Aaberg, mathematics department chair at Scottsbluff Public Schools and 2015 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, has witnessed his colleague’s positive influence on students.

“He is skilled at guiding students to think for themselves, to question authority, and to develop the ability to rationalize and defend their own views,” Aaberg said.

In addition to teaching, he also is involved as a coach and a mentor for first-year teachers.

“I love sports and competition,” he said. “I coach pole vaulters because I used to pole vault many years ago, and I love the event and try to keep it as safe as I can for kids.”

He also mentors for new teachers, answering their questions and concerns as they navigate the classroom.

“I’m here to support what they do,” he said.

Throughout his day, he not only connects with students in and out of the classroom, but also supports his colleagues as he strives to grow as an educator.

Menghini learned he was selected as the recipient on Friday, May 14 and said the honor made him speechless.