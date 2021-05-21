Menghini speechless after being named Distinguished Educator

Impacting the lives of youth is why Todd Menghini is passionate about being an educator. That impact led one of his former students to nominate him for an educator award from his alma mater.
Menghini, who teaches English at Scottsbluff High School, received the Freda Battey Distinguished Educator Award presented by the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“This award just hit me, to be honest,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting it and it makes me feel really honored that people would take the time to do this for me.”
He said he felt amazed and fortunate to be awarded this honor.
The Battey Award honors the life and career of Freda Drath Battey, a 1923 graduate of Nebraska’s Teachers College. Battey would serve as a longtime public school teacher in Ashland, Nebraska. Her family established the distinguished educator award in her memory in 1986 to highlight teachers who make impacts on youth in the classroom and other educational activities. The recipient must be a graduate of UNL and be nominated by a student in the UNL teachers college.
As Menghini worked through curriculum with his students this fall, he learned his former student Sydney Petitt was nominating him for the award. Then the UNL teachers college office contacted him about the materials he needed to submit for consideration. He completed an application, wrote a curriculum vitae and acquired letters of recommendation.
Educators must meet criteria to be eligible for the award, which is based on “excellence in teaching coupled with recognition in other complementary education activities, such as counseling of students or initiation of student-oriented programs.”
Petitt took Menghini’s advanced placement language and composition class and dual credit composition I and II.
She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2019 and is currently pursuing an English and Language Arts education major at UNL. Within her nomination letter, she said Menghini is one of the reasons she chose her major. She said he taught without bias and helped her and her classmates learn valuable life lessons through writing position papers from an opposing viewpoint.
“He is the sole reason I have such an open mind and always look from the other perspective before judging someone,” Petitt said. “Because of him, I have the tools and ability to walk in the shoes of others in a way I had never imagined.”
Menghini has been an educator for 33 years, teaching in Banner County and Montana before teaching at Scottsbluff High School. He still enjoys connecting with his students.
“I don’t ‘get up and go to work,’” he said. “I really enjoy my job. I like working with the kids in a positive manner.”
Through those interactions, he enjoys engaging with students in classroom discussions. He fosters a learning environment that challenges his students to think about different perspectives on an issue and how to defend those positions through their writings.
“The idea is for them to be able to formulate their own ideas and be able to rationally support them,” he said.
Shelby Aaberg, mathematics department chair at Scottsbluff Public Schools and 2015 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, has witnessed his colleague’s positive influence on students.
“He is skilled at guiding students to think for themselves, to question authority, and to develop the ability to rationalize and defend their own views,” Aaberg said.
In addition to teaching, he also is involved as a coach and a mentor for first-year teachers.
“I love sports and competition,” he said. “I coach pole vaulters because I used to pole vault many years ago, and I love the event and try to keep it as safe as I can for kids.”
He also mentors for new teachers, answering their questions and concerns as they navigate the classroom.
“I’m here to support what they do,” he said.
Throughout his day, he not only connects with students in and out of the classroom, but also supports his colleagues as he strives to grow as an educator.
Menghini learned he was selected as the recipient on Friday, May 14 and said the honor made him speechless.
“It takes a lot for me to be speechless, and I was pretty speechless,” he said. “I didn’t get into teaching to win awards, but it’s nice to win something like this, especially something like this from the college, and it was nice that Sidney did this for me to even nominate me.”