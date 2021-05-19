Microsoft honors Westmoor teacher Jennifer Schwartz

“Just to know that someone thought enough of me and my efforts to take the time to sit down and nominate me, I think that is the greatest thing for me to take away,” she said. “I was tickled just knowing that my efforts were recognized.”

Schwartz has taught fifth grade at Westmoor Elementary School for three years where she not only teaches students academics, but also life skills.

“I’m a huge believer in community service,” she said. “I tell my kids that’s probably bigger than any academic thing that I care about. It’s more about what you can give back to people.”

She has volunteered to hand out meals to families during the pandemic, she organized a fundraiser this year for local health care workers and our students raised $692, which was used for goodie bags for these workers. She has also organized and spearheaded a virtual presentation with NASA astronaut Nick Hague, a Girls on the Run club for students and served as the model fifth grade teacher for the district, teaching all fifth graders who elected to learn virtually on top of her 25 students who learned in-person.

When her students learned Schwartz had been honored, she discussed the importance of remaining humble.