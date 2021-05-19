Microsoft honors Westmoor teacher Jennifer Schwartz

As a teacher, mother and friend, Jennifer Schwartz has fostered relationships as she strives to make her community better. She was recently recognized for her leadership in the classroom and the community as a compassionate community caretaker along with 74 other educators around the globe.
Westmoor Principal Bert Wright nominated Schwartz for the Legacy Project, saying her efforts in the classroom are phenomenal, but her compassion extends beyond the classroom.
“Jen doesn’t seek attention or thank yous and I’ve been in education for over 25 years and she’s the best teacher I’ve ever seen,” Wright said in the nomination video. “She’s an extraordinary teacher and person and she deserves unrivaled consideration for the Microsoft Legacy Project compassionate community caretaker award.”
The Microsoft Legacy Project celebrates and recognizes teachers who have gone above and beyond to “empower, uplift, and motivate their students, schools, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The project highlights teachers who have been transformative ambassadors of change. For Schwartz, that’s something she has done for years because of her passion to give back.
Following his nomination, Schwartz received emails from Microsoft about the project. After learning she was selected, she said she felt humbled.
“Just to know that someone thought enough of me and my efforts to take the time to sit down and nominate me, I think that is the greatest thing for me to take away,” she said. “I was tickled just knowing that my efforts were recognized.”
Schwartz has taught fifth grade at Westmoor Elementary School for three years where she not only teaches students academics, but also life skills.
“I’m a huge believer in community service,” she said. “I tell my kids that’s probably bigger than any academic thing that I care about. It’s more about what you can give back to people.”
She has volunteered to hand out meals to families during the pandemic, she organized a fundraiser this year for local health care workers and our students raised $692, which was used for goodie bags for these workers. She has also organized and spearheaded a virtual presentation with NASA astronaut Nick Hague, a Girls on the Run club for students and served as the model fifth grade teacher for the district, teaching all fifth graders who elected to learn virtually on top of her 25 students who learned in-person.
When her students learned Schwartz had been honored, she discussed the importance of remaining humble.
“I asked them to keep it a secret and we celebrated in the classroom,” she said. “I just reinforced the fact that, you do things because it feels good, not because you need somebody to say it was good.”
Wright said, “We have so many good teachers here who are deserving, but Jen is phenomenal. She’s phenomenal in the classroom in every way from her relationships with kids and staff is second to none. The things she does in the community, while trying to raise three kids, she does more in a day than anybody I know.
“She’s driven to make our community a better place and make the world a better place,” he added.
As a role model at Westmoor, Wright hopes the students see Schwartz as a selfless person who acts out of compassion for other people to make the world better.
Although Schwartz is recognized by Microsoft, she said it takes a team of people to make the community better. Her family, fellow teachers and community leaders have all contributed to the projects alongside Schwartz, which she appreciates.
Schwartz’s efforts are highlighted in a virtual museum. She also got to select a virtual experience for her students, selecting a virtual travel experience and a swag bag with a tablet and other prizes.
The virtual appreciation gallery can be viewed at tinyurl.com/LegacyProjectSchwartz.
“To be kind is priceless,” Schwartz said. “It doesn’t cost you a thing and it has long-lasting effects.”