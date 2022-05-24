‘Million Dollar Quartet’ kicks off 2022 Theatre West season in June

Six live productions are set to take the stage at the Judy Chaloupka Theater on the Western Nebraska Community College Scottsbluff campus this summer.

2022 Theatre West Productions > Million Dollar Quartet: June 9-18 > Last Five Years: June 23-25 > Clue: July 1-9 > Legally Blonde: July 14-23 > Little Mermaid Jr.: July 23 &24 > After Party Cabaret: June 17, 18, 24, 25 and 26

Company manager Staysha Adams, who is in her 15th year with Theatre West, said she is excited about the upcoming season, citing the variety of talent set to take the stage.

“My favorite part is meeting all the people from different places,” Adams said. “It’s really cool to bring them out to Scottsbluff and show them Nebraska.”

For some of the actors, this is the first time they’ve ever been to the state as they collaborate with other actors and local talent to tell compelling theater productions. However, Adams said theater has been on the back burner for many people since the start of COVID-19.

“It’s good to finally bring it back and start having those live productions again,” she said. “I know our cast is really excited to be back out there.”

The jam-packed season will feature local talent and actors from California and Georgia, with the “Million Dollar Quartet” set as the opening production from June 9-18. Rehearsals are currently underway for the “Million Dollar Quartet.”

“I don’t think a single person out of the 10 of them that are doing the show are from the same state,” Adams said. “They’re all kind of from all over the place. It’s really cool to see them bring their talents out here.”

“Million Dollar Quartet” will run in rep with “The Last 5 Years.” The production is a recreation of the jam session made by Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash on Dec. 4, 1956, at the Sun Record Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. The “Last 5 Years” explores a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress. The show tells Jamie’s story from beginning to end, while Cathy’s story is told in reverse, from the ending of the marriage to the beginning of their relationship. The “Last 5 Years” will feature local favorite Lauren Newell and returning favorite Josh Woodie (“Shrek,” “The Music Man”).

“This group of actors we have are phenomenal,” Adams said. “I’ve been listening to them all morning, actually. The boys that we’ve brought in fill those characters perfectly.”

The music will be performed live on stage, something Adams said is special to Theatre West as other venues don’t always offer live music.

While Theatre West hopes to expose the actors to Scottsbluff, Adams hopes the community appreciates the exposure to talent outside of the area.

This year TOFY, Theatre West’s summer camp for youth, will present “Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.” The main characters have already been cast, but they are still taking sign ups for ensemble roles. More information about this year’s production can be found on the TOFY Camp Facebook page or by calling the box office.

Despite all of the shows being cast in March, Adams said they are looking for volunteers to help take tickets, hand out programs and ushering guests to their seats. They can contact Adams at 308-635-6170.

The two shows causing buzz in the community are “Clue” and “Legally Blonde,” Adams said. Both productions are adapted from the movie.

“‘Clue’ is hilarious,” she said. “I actually just did it at Community Playhouse in North Platte, so it will be really fun to see how Theatre West does it.”

Tickets are available for purchase online at theatrewest.com. The box office will open June 1. Season passes have been selling well, Adams said. The flex passes include four tickets to use as needed. They also offer family passes that includes kids’ tickets at a discounted rate.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.